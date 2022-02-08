Ulster discover European last-16 dates as Toulouse switch first leg to 33,000-capacity Le Stadium

Ulster will have to deal with the threat of World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont in their last-16 games

The first leg of Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie against Toulouse has been switched to the 33,000-capacity Le Stadium in the French city and will be played on Saturday, April 9.

The Top 14 heavyweights have opted to move the game to the bigger venue from their regular home of the Stade Ernest-Wallon, which only holds 19,500, in the hope of attracting a bigger crowd.

The April 9 contest will kick-off at 3:15pm UK time, with the return leg seven days later on Saturday, April 16 at 8pm at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster qualified for the last-16 by winning all four of their pool games against ASM Clermont Auvergne and Northampton Saints, finishing second in Pool A with 19 from a possible 20 points.

However, their ‘reward’ is a last-16 tie with the defending European champions, who boast superstars such as Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Peato Mauvaka and Anthony Jelonch.

Both games will be shown in BT Sport, with the winners on an aggregate scoreline progressing to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the all-Irish clash between Connacht and Leinster will kick off the knockout stages, with the first leg at the Sportsground in Galway on Friday, April 8 at 8pm, with the return match switched to the Aviva Stadium on Friday, April 15 at 5:30pm.

Munster’s last-16 games against Exeter Chiefs will be played at Sandy Park on Saturday, April 9 at 5:30pm and at Thomond Park on Saturday, April 16 at 3pm.