Ulster do just enough to maintain unbeaten start as stubborn Scarlets put up impressive fight in Belfast

Yet another bonus-point win for Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium but this was a game that played out to a very different script.

Having had things almost exclusively their own way in recent weeks, this was to be no cakewalk for the northern province with Scarlets unlucky not to take more than two bonus-points in defeat.

Indeed, given the prominent role played by Kieran Treadwell later in the piece, they’ll surely feel they would have won had the Ulster lock been shown red and not yellow in the first-half.

To come through a game that was hanging in the balance right until the death will do Ulster no harm moving forward, and was certainly more entertaining fare for the 1,000 punters in attendance, even if Dan McFarland will want to see no repeat of the ill-discipline that kept giving the Welsh side routes back into the game.

For all the drama that would later unfold, the game started as has become customary, with a quick try by the hosts.

Ulster had been knocking on the door early only for Luke Marshall to get caught in a ruck and appear to injure his knee. Having missed nearly all of the 2018/19 campaign after a torn ACL, and only recently returned from a hip injury after missing the end of last season, the centre’s luckless run continued as he was carted off.

Seemingly undeterred from the back-line reshuffle that saw Matt Faddes switched into the centre and Craig Gilroy come onto the wing, they moved swiftly off counter-attack ball with John Cooney and Faddes combining well to set Rob Lyttle down the touchline.

There was still plenty for the wing to do but a sharp step off his left sent Angus O’Brien hurtling across rather than into his path.

Scarlets though fought tooth and nail to stay in the contest and with back-row pair Jac Morgan and Sione Kalamafoni especially prominent, their speed in defence ensured the hosts were making little further headway.

And when Treadwell was sent to the sin bin for a high shot on Javan Sebastian- the Ulster lock cutting a relieved figure after the initial conversation between referee and TMO was leaning towards a red before a lack of force was cited as mitigation - the door was open.

In truth it was only the wayward kicking radar of Dan Jones that had stopped them taking the lead when the game was 15 on 15 but, with a man advantage, they weren’t long in getting on the board and they were good value for their score through Paul Asquith.

With O’Brien taking on kicking duties, the conversion gave them a 7-5 lead.

As Treadwell returned, Glen Delaney’s side were looking to extend the advantage but the game would turn on fine margins.

Dane Blacker took his time at the base of a ruck and, with Stewart Moore lurking on the edge of the ‘22’, he’d come to regret his tardiness in getting the ball away.

Moore still had some 80 metres to go after picking the ball from the air but, showing a good turn of pace, there was ultimately to be no catching him.

If Ulster were fortunate to be in the lead, they were luckier still to go in at half-time up 19-7 after Sean Reidy finished strongly from close range. Scarlets couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second-half though, a sloppy restart allowing Steff Hughes to measure an inch-perfect cross-field kick for Ryan Conbeer to continue a fine run of scoring form in the corner.

Penalties would continue to afflict Ulster and they’d spend another ten minutes with 14 men when Faddes was shown yellow for a high tackle. Again Scarlets would take advantage, this time through Steff Evans.

With Ulster able to bring on the likes of Jordi Murphy, Alby Mathewson and Ian Madigan into the final quarter, they would steady the ship but Scarlets were the architects of their own downfall, most notably knocking on their own line-out five metres out with Kieran Treadwell crashing over for the decisive bonus-point try only moments later.

That so many in red on the night will have felt the lock should never have returned from the sin bin will have made it a bitter pill to swallow, all the more so when Phil Price’s late score would mean they would fall by just two points.

For Ulster, sitting seven from seven will be all that matters.

