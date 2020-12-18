Ulster duo Coetzee and Carter ruled out of must-win Gloucester trip as McFarland makes four changes

Ulster have made four changes to their starting line-up for their Heineken Champions Cup trip to Gloucester on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3.15pm).

The province have suffered two significant blows, with No.8 Marcell Coetzee and lock Sam Carter both ruled out after failing to pull through the return to play protocols after suffering head knocks against Toulouse last week.

The pair are replaced by Nick Timoney and David O'Connor - who makes his first European start - respectively, while the other change in the pack sees Jordi Murphy return at openside flanker after missing last week's game as his partner was giving birth.

The fourth and final change comes at fly-half where Billy Burns has returned to full fitness and will captain the side against his former team, whom he represented for six years before joining Ulster in 2018.

There is also the potential of a European debut for Academy full-back Ethan McIlroy off the bench.

After last week's 29-22 loss to Toulouse at Kingspan Stadium, Ulster know that they have to win this week and likely have to win their remaining two Pool B games after that in order to keep their quarter-final hopes alive and, accordingly, they have gone full strength again.

The majority of the back line is unchanged, with Michael Lowry staying on at full-back and Jacob Stockdale and Matt Faddes staying on the wings, while Stuart McCloskey and James Hume continue their centre pairing.

Burns' introduction in place of Ian Madigan at fly-half is the only switch in the backs, with John Cooney starting at scrum-half.

Up front, Eric O'Sullivan and Rob Herring are retained in the front row, as is tighthead prop Marty Moore despite a tough night at the scrum last week. On his first European start, David O'Connor is partnered by brother Alan in the second row.

Sean Reidy is the only survivor from last week's defeat in the back row and he shifts to the blindside to allow Murphy to reclaim the openside jersey, while Timoney is called upon for only the third time this season at No.8.

On the bench, John Andrew and Tom O'Toole are joined by Kyle McCall as the front row replacements, with Matty Rea and Greg Jones the loose forwards. Alby Mathewson, Madigan and European debutant McIlroy are the backs replacements.

Gloucester, meanwhile, have made wholesale changes to their line-up with only three players retaining their starting places after last week's 55-10 loss in Lyon.

Kyle Moyle, Ciaran Knight and captain Lewis Ludlow are the only players who stay in the team as head coach George Skivington welcomes back several internationals after resting them last week.

Internationals Chris Harris, Louis Rees-Zammit, Jack Singleton and Matias Alemanno are all included in the starting team, but it is still a Cherry and Whites side that is short of a lot of their star power, such as Jonny May, Ollie Thorley, Willi Heinz and Jake Polledri.

ULSTER

15. Michael Lowry; 14. Matt Faddes, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jacob Stockdale; 10. Billy Burns (captain), 9. John Cooney; 1. Eric O'Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O'Connor, 5. David O'Connor; 6. Sean Reidy, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Kyle McCall, 18. Tom O'Toole, 19. Matty Rea, 20. Greg Jones, 21. Alby Mathewson, 22. Ian Madigan, 23. Ethan McIlroy.

GLOUCESTER

15. Kyle Moyle; 14. Charlie Sharples, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Louis Rees-Zammit; 10. Lloyd Evans, 9. Charlie Chapman; 1. Val Rapava-Ruskin, 2. Jack Singleton, 3. Ciaran Knight; 4. Ed Slater, 5. Matias Alemanno; 6. Jordy Reid, 7. Lewis Ludlow (captain), 8. Ruan Ackermann.

Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Alex Seville, 18. Jamal Ford-Robinson, 19. Alex Craig, 20. Seb Nagle-Taylor, 21. Toby Venner, 22. George Barton, 23. Henry Trinder.