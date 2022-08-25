Ulster duo Neve Jones and Taryn Schutzler retain places in squad for second Japan Test

Ulster pair Neve Jones and Taryn Schutzler have retained their places in the Ireland squad for the second match of their historic tour to Japan on Saturday.

Jones, who scored a hat-trick in the opening Test last weekend, will once again start at hooker for the rematch at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo (11am Irish time).

Saracens star Schutzler, meanwhile, is named among the replacements again having made her international debut in last week’s victory in Shizuoka.

In all, head coach Greg McWilliams has made three changes to the team that won the first Test, with Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan ruled out due to injury.

That means Laura Feely gets the start at tighthead prop, while Wasps flanker Jo Brown is in line for her debut as she comes into the team at blindside flanker, with Hannah O’Connor shifting into the second row in place of Monaghan.

The final change is also in the back row, where Saracens’ Grace Moore will make her first start at No.8.

There is the potential of two more debuts off the bench as Leinster’s Jess Keating, who has been playing at Life University in America, and Emma Tilly are named among the replacements.

“We were really pleased with last weekend’s victory and it was a reward for the hard work the whole group have put in over the course of the summer programme, but the focus for us has been on improving, growing and being better on Saturday,” said head coach McWilliams.

“This week has been a test of our resilience as there is no doubt the first Test took a huge amount out of the group, and as we go on this journey together we’ll learn a lot about the demands of Test match rugby.

"We’ve already grown hugely over the course of this Tour and we’re excited about the team selected for this weekend.

“It is a great chance for us to explore our depth further and give players the opportunity they deserve for their hard work and commitment and I’m looking forward to seeing how they perform in the green jersey.”

Ireland team to face Japan in second Test

15. Méabh Deely (Connacht); 14. Natasja Behan (Leinster), 13. Aoife Dalton (Leinster), 12. Enya Breen (Munster), 11. Aoife Doyle (Munster); 10. Dannah O’Brien (Leinster), 9. Ailsa Hughes (Leinster); 1. Linda Djougang (Leinster), 2. Neve Jones (Ulster), 3. Laura Feely (Connacht); 4. Hannah O’Connor (Leinster), 5. Nichola Fryday (Connacht) (captain); 6. Jo Brown (Wasps), 7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs), 8. Grace Moore (Saracens).

Replacements: 16. Emma Hooban (Leinster), 17. Chloe Pearse (Munster), 18. Katie O’Dwyer (Leinster), 19. Taryn Schutzler (Ulster), 20. Jess Keating (Leinster), 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster), 22. Leah Tarpey (Leinster), 23. Emma Tilly (Leinster).