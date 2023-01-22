Ulster end seven-week itch and can now look ahead to better times

Champions Cup

After a seven-week spell to forget, Ulster put their struggles behind them to book their place in the last-16 of Europe with a thoroughly deserved 22-11 win over Sale. While there was a time earlier in the day, as Clermont temporarily led the Stormers, when it looked like more may be required, and a time yesterday when the possibility of finishing seventh briefly flickered, the province advanced as eighth seeds and will face Leinster in Dublin two weeks after the Six Nations concludes.