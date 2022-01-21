Ulster forced into midfield reshuffle as Angus Curtis set for European bow in final pool tie with Clermont

Ulster centre Angus Curtis is set for his first European start against Clermont

Ulster have been forced into a midfield reshuffle for tomorrow's visit from ASM Clermont in the Champions Cup.

The backline that performed so well in victory over Northampton a week ago has lost Stewart Moore thanks to a knee injury.

In his place, Angus Curtis comes into the side at inside centre with Stuart McCloskey still missing with his hamstring strain.

There's a forced change up front too with suspected concussion ruling out Andy Warwick who is replaced by Eric O'Sullivan with Jack McGrath coming onto the bench.

Dan McFarland is still without the likes of John Cooney, Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey so elsewhere, it's as you were with 13 players keeping their place from the win in Franklin's Gardens that booked the side's place in the last-16.

There is still seeding to play for though, with Ulster currently occupying a place in the standings that would guarantee a home quarter-final should the side get that far. Topping the pool looks less likely with the northern province relying on an under-strength Northampton to take points of Racing 92 in Paris.

Clermont, however, know they need a victory to be sure of safe passage through to the knock-out stages and, as such, will bring a strong team to Belfast.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Angus Curtis, 11. Ethan McIlroy; 10. Billy Burns, 9. Nathan Doak; 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O'Connor (captain), 5. Kieran Treadwell; 6. Marcus Rea, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Brad Roberts, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Greg Jones, 21. David Shanahan, 22. Ben Moxham, 23. Craig Gilroy.

CLERMONT

15. Cheikh Tiberghien; 14. Marvin O’Connor, 13. Jean-Pascal Barraque, 12. Tani Vili, 11. Alivereti Raka; 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9. Morgan Parra; 1. Etienne Falgoux, 2. Yohan Beheregaray, 3. Rabah Slimani; 4. Paul Jedrasiak, 5. Tomas Lavanini; 6. Judicael Cancoriet (captain), 7. Lucas Dessaigne, 8. Jacobus van Tonder.

Replacements: 16. Etienne Fourcade, 17. Daniel Bibi Biziwu, 18. Cristian Ojovan, 19. Sebastien Vahaamahina, 20. Fritz Lee, 21. Kevin Viallard, 22. Camille Lopez, 23. Damian Penaud.