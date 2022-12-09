Ulster have to cope without John Cooney and Iain Henderson for European opener against Sale Sharks

Ulster will have to cope without the influential pair of John Cooney and Iain Henderson for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener away to the Sale Sharks (1pm).

The duo both sustained head knocks in last week’s defeat at Leinster and have not completed all their Return to Play Protocols to be passed fit for the clash at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Their absences are a significant blow for head coach Dan McFarland, who will be hoping his side get their European pool campaign off to the perfect start with a big win away from home on Sunday.

In their places come Nathan Doak, who replaces Cooney at scrum-half, while Springbok number eight Duane Vermeulen is a fairly capable switch in the back row for captain Henderson.

There is good news for McFarland, though, as hooker Tom Stewart has passed his Protocols and is available to play in England, although he drops to the bench behind Ireland international Rob Herring.

In Henderson’s absence, second row Alan O’Connor resumes the captaincy which he has held for the majority of the campaign, leading a team that boasts six changes to the side that started at the RDS last week.

Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale is back in the starting line-up, joining Mike Lowry and Ethan McIlroy in the back three, while Stuart McCloskey and James Hume – who was also a minor doubt but has passed fit – form a familiar centre partnership and Doak is partnered at half-back by fly-half Billy Burns.

In the front row, Ireland internationals Herring and Tom O’Toole join Andrew Warwick, with the second row of O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell unchanged and Nick Timoney and Vermeulen partnered by Matty Rea, who replaces brother Marcus in the back row.

Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore will provide front row ballast off the bench, with Sam Carter and Marcus Rea the loose forwards, while Dave Shanahan, Stewart Moore and Ben Moxham are the backs replacements.

Meanwhile, Sale have recalled four England internationals for the tie, with Manu Tuilagi, Bevan Rodd, Jonny Hill and Tom Curry all starting at the AJ Bell Stadium, with South African fly-half Rob du Preez handed the captaincy.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Ethan McIlroy, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jacob Stockdale; 10. Billy Burns, 9. Nathan Doak; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Tom O’Toole; 4. Alan O’Connor (captain), 5. Kieran Treadwell; 6. Matty Rea, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart, 17. Eric O'Sullivan, 18. Marty Moore, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Marcus Rea, 21. Dave Shanahan, 22. Stewart Moore, 23. Ben Moxham.

SALE SHARKS

15. Joe Carpenter; 14. Arron Reed, 13. Sam James, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Tom O’Flaherty; 10. Rob du Preez (captain), 9. Gus Warr; 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Nick Schonert; 4. Cobus Wiese, 5. Jonny Hill; 6. Jean-Luc du Preez, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Dan du Preez.

Replacements: 16. Tommy Taylor, 17. Simon McIntyre, 18. Joe Jones, 19. Josh Beaumont, 20. Jono Ross, 21. Joe Simpson, 22. Tom Curtis, 23. Byron McGuigan.