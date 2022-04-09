Ulster must be better in second leg against Toulouse if we want to progress, claims head coach Dan McFarland

Ulster's Dan McFarland admitted his side will need to hit new heights next weekend if they are to make it to the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Taking a six-point advantage back to Belfast after beating 14-man Toulouse 26-20 on their own patch, the head coach knows they will need to improve from this performance where they had an extra man for 70 minutes.

Quick to point out afterwards that it "was only half-time", the coach will know too that Toulouse will come to Belfast in no mood to meekly exit a competition in which they are the holders and have such fine history.

"At the back of my mind is always our performance and we could have been taking a larger points difference going back to Belfast," he said when reminded that this was surely an outcome he'd have relished on the morning of the game.

"But obviously if you'd offered me six points and winning in Toulouse before, I'm not sure anybody wouldn't take it."

Against such a powerful side, there were breakdown issues to iron out though while the set-piece struggled too.

"Our lineout which is normally extremely good didn't function today as it can do, they were excellent in line-out defence.

"The breakdown, we were counter-rucked on a number of occasions. They're enormous men but we can't afford to do that at home

"The fact is, and I genuinely believe this, is that we'll need to be a lot better next week if we want to progress over the two legs."