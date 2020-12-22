Ulster pair Carter and Coetzee still injury doubts as flanker Reidy ruled out of trip to Connacht

Ulster are facing another anxious wait over the availability of import duo Sam Carter and Marcell Coetzee ahead of Sunday's interprovincial clash with Connacht.

The pair are still undergoing the graduated return to play protocols having picked up head knocks against Toulouse a couple of weeks ago, according to head coach Dan McFarland.

Both players missed last week's loss to Gloucester at Kingsholm, which ended Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup hopes, and could be ruled out of the trip to Galway for the Guinness PRO14 meeting.

Coetzee's importance to the team needs no explanation given his all-action style, while Carter has been ever-impressive this season, and his absence was sorely felt at Gloucester.

Having both back would be a significant boost for McFarland, who will be keen to see his side avoid a third straight loss after winning their first eight games in a row in the Guinness PRO14.

Meanwhile, flanker Sean Reidy has joined the injury list after McFarland revealed he has been dealing with a shoulder injury, which saw him replaced early in the second half against Gloucester.

Hooker Adam McBurney will also miss the trip to the Sportsground as he has a hamstring problem, which could lead to a debut for Academy prospect James McCormick, who has impressed for the A side in recent weeks.

Players who are already out with long-term ailments include Jack McGrath, Will Addison, Angus Curtis, Luke Marshall, Robert Baloucoune and Rob Lyttle.

Ulster are likely to be without the bulk of their international players for the game in Galway under the IRFU's mandated rest period, with Eric O'Sullivan, Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale likely to fall under that umbrella.

Fly-half Billy Burns could be included in that too, however, given he has only played three games since September, it is likely Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be keen to give him game time.