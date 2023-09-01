Ulster Rugby to play historic first game at GAA stadium after confirming friendly at Breffni Park

Ulster have confirmed they will play an historic fixture after announcing they will play Glasgow Warriors in a friendly at Breffni Park, home of Cavan GAA.

With Ravenhill currently undergoing renovations to lay an artificial playing surface, the province were exploring alternative options for a home friendly ahead of the United Rugby Championship season.

As reported by the Belfast Telegraph, the club explored several options, including Derry’s Celtic Park, but it has now been revealed that the tie will take place at Breffni Park on Saturday 7 October instead.

Ulster have hosted a GAA match at Ravenhill before, a charity match called Game For Anto to raise funds and awareness to combat motor neurone disease, but this is the first time the province will have played a rugby match in a GAA stadium.

“With upgrades of Kingspan Stadium ahead of the 2023/24 season ongoing, including the new high-performance 3G pitch, our pre-season fixture this year offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with Ulster GAA on hosting a Senior Men’s game in another part of the province,” said Ulster’s chief executive officer Jonny Petrie.

“Our thanks go to our friends at Ulster GAA and Cavan GAA for offering us the use of Kingspan Breffni, and their support in putting on the fixture. We hope that both our Season Ticket holders and supporters who regularly travel from the local area to attend games in Belfast, and those who may be new to the sport, will enjoy an entertaining afternoon.”