Ulster Rugby to welcome 1,000 fans to Kingspan Stadium for PRO14 clash with Scarlets

Ulster’s Alan O’Connor wins a line out against Dragons in front of the empty stands at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster Rugby have announced that they will have 1,000 fans in attendance at their Guinness PRO14 game against Scarlets on Sunday November 22.

The province, who defeated Zebre 57-14 on Monday night, confirmed that they have been given permission to have fans back at Kingspan Stadium again after two games behind closed doors.

Ulster began the season with 600 fans at their opening game of the season against Benetton, but played their following two home games against Dragons and Glasgow Warriors in an empty stadium.

While local football continued to allow fans in, Ulster announced they would be closing their doors when the Stormont Executive enacted their new circuit breaker lockdown four weeks ago.

However, fans will now return to the stands for the game against Welsh side Scarlets next week once the circuit breaker has concluded.

Unlike the Benetton game, which was seating only, fans will be allowed onto the terraces for Sunday's match, with social distancing to be adhered to around the ground.

Fans will be able to apply for tickets via a ballot through Ulster's #TogetherUlster scheme, with tickets awarded in pairs to help with social distancing. Those who applied for the Benetton game but did not get will receive priority in this ballot.

The online ballot will be open for entry from 1pm on Tuesday November 17 and will close 24 hours later, with successful applicants notified by Wednesday evening.