A shock win over European champions La Rochelle can reignite Ulster's season, insists Ulster star Mike Lowry in rally cry to team-mates

Mike Lowry believes Ulster have it in them to deal a famous blow to La Rochelle and revive their fortunes

Optimistic Mike Lowry believes the home of European champions La Rochelle can be just the place to turn around Ulster’s sinking season.

The northern province take on Ronan O’Gara’s formidable side at the Stade Marcel Deflandre this evening on the back of five defeats from six games. If that has sparked talk of a crisis at Ravenhill, Lowry sees one of the most daunting fixtures in club rugby as an opportunity to kick-start a faltering campaign.

“What better way than to go over and test yourself against the European champions on their home patch,” said the fullback of the Champions Cup round three clash. “If we flip things round this week, it’d be some way to do it.

“We still want to be challenging for silverware and we’re still very much in the mix.

“We’re really excited. Yes, we’ve lost two (pool) games but the way the new format is, we still have a very good chance of qualifying. We know on our day we can beat anyone in Europe. We take great confidence from that and hopefully do the business on the weekend.”

As he looks to stop the rot, Dan McFarland has made eight changes to the side that lost to Benetton last week including a new half-back pairing of Nathan Doak and Ian Madigan, and there is a potential debut from the bench with second-year Academy lock Harry Sheridan included among the replacements too.

In what is the province’s worst run of form since the 2016/17 season, Lowry has thanked the fans that have stuck with the side through such a dire stretch.

“Over social media you might see a lot, and I’m very aware of that,” said the 24-year-old of fan frustration. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. (But) I bumped into a lot of people doing my grocery shopping the other day and everyone seemed in really good spirits and it was really nice to hear that people are still completely backing us.

“That’s where it’s different in Ulster and the Irish provinces. You’re very much behind the area that you’re living in.

“You see those Spanish football fans turning against the team and, yes, there’s a lot of the support that are as frustrated as we are. By all means express your opinion but we can’t look too much into that.

“It’s nice to hear that people are completely behind us. No matter what happens, they trust that we’ll get through it. It’s always good to have some support.

“Family and friends, they’ll always have your back no matter what, but it’s always nice to hear people who don’t need to do that going out of their way to help us. It’s brilliant that they keep the faith.”