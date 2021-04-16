Academy lock Izuchukwu agrees upgraded two-year deal as Roberts signs first pro contract with Ulster

Academy lock Cormac Izuchukwu has agreed an upgraded two-year contract with Ulster, while Bradley Roberts has signed his first professional deal with the province.

The pair become the latest re-signings for the Kingspan Stadium outfit, with Izuchukwu and Roberts both earning their deals off the back of a string of strong displays.

For Izuchukwu, the lock has been a revelation since making his breakthrough into the senior set-up earlier this year, making his debut away to Glasgow Warriors on February 19.

The 21-year-old has since gone on to make six senior appearances, starting his first game against Zebre on March 19, and made his European bow away to Harlequins on April 4.

Unfortunately the former Ireland Sevens star suffered a horror ACL injury in that game and looks set to be sidelined until December, however his potential has been rewarded in this new deal.

The former Tullamore RFC man is a bulldozing carrier, and at 6ft 7in he has a powerful frame in which to work, while his offloading ability is one of the strongest facets of his game.

That raw potential is what has convinced Dan McFarland to bump Izuchukwu onto firstly a development deal for one season and then a full senior contract for the 2022/23 season.

"Ulster is where I have learned all of my XVs rugby, so I am looking forward to reflecting the ethos and skillset that I've gained through my time with the province so far on the pitch in the years ahead," commented Izuchukwu.

Meanwhile, Roberts has become a real favourite amongst both the fans and the squad since being brought in as injury cover back in November of last year.

The 25-year-old South African born hooker was previously with Rainey Old Boys in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League but has stepped up his game to slot right into professional rugby.

Roberts has made four appearances for the senior team - all from the bench - and has been a livewire when called upon, scoring his first try for Ulster in the 49-3 rout against Zebre.

Speaking about signing the contract, Roberts said: "I’m delighted to be starting my journey as a professional rugby player with Ulster. It’s an exciting time to be at the club, and I’m looking forward to growing as a person and as a player."

“Since joining the Ulster Rugby Academy, Cormac has impressed everyone with his rapid development," commented head coach Dan McFarland.

"Despite not having an extensive amount of rugby experience, his athleticism and hunger to learn have already paid dividends in terms of what he has achieved both with the Senior team, as well as the 'A's, on and off the field.

“Bradley has made an important contribution to the squad since he joined us earlier this season from Rainey Old Boys.

"It’s impressive how he has seamlessly transitioned from the club to the professional game – and given the hard work he has put in, particularly around his role in the line-out, it’s great to see this rewarded with a professional contract for the season ahead."

Meanwhile, Ulster fly-half Bill Johnston has joined Championship club Ealing Trailfinders on a short-term loan.

The 24-year-old joins brother Dave and former Ulster team-mate Angus Kernohan at the club as the Trailfinders continue their push for the title in England's second tier.

Game time has been in short supply for Johnston at Kingspan Stadium this year, the former Munster man making only six appearances, his last coming against Edinburgh in November.