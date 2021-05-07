Addison sees red as Ulster hit for six by Munster to see Rainbow Cup hopes dashed

The forecast for Ulster’s Rainbow Cup prospects get ever bleaker after the northern province dropped their second game in succession to an inter-provincial rival to start the new competition.

While you don’t need a particularly long memory to recall a more harrowing trip to Thomond Park for Dan McFarland’s men, there were little positives with which to return up the road after a game when Munster were the superior outfit for all but a paltry few passages of play.

The most long-lasting effect could well be for Will Addison though, after the Irish international was sent off in the first-half for a dangerous tackle on the occasion of his first start for 16 months. There were, in truth, few complaints.

Under new rules being trialled in this competition, Ulster were able to replace their dismissed centre after 20 minutes anyway but regardless of the severity of the sanction, this wasn’t a game that turned on a card.

Against a side buoyed by beating Leinster last time out, and still reeling themselves from their own silverware ambitions going up in smoke with a Challenge Cup semi-final exit last weekend, differing motivations were always likely to make this a tough assignment on a ground where they have enjoyed no success since 2014.

Yet even bearing that in mind, as well as the nine changes he made in an effort to spread game-time, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland will have recognised little of what he has been trying to instill in this squad as ill-discipline, ragged defence and poor execution all contributed to the impression that anything the side will gain from this season has already been gleaned.

Before, during and after their extended spell with 14-men Ulster struggled and by the end of the game Munster had ran in six tries and Ulster kicking the first three points of the contest felt a long time ago.

Ill-discipline would give Munster an all too easy foothold in the game. A scrum-penalty and a pair of late tackles, one of which sparked a 30-man summit in midfield that drew a warning from the referee, allowed the hosts to march down the field in double-quick time to set the platform for their first try.

Deep in the Ulster ‘22’, it was a barnstorming carry from the accomplished Gavin Coombes that drew Dan McFarland’s men out of their desired defensive front and allowed Rory Scannell to over for the score.

Another penalty meant there’d be only the briefest of respite for Ulster, Munster again getting right down in their territory where an Ethan McIlroy knock-on left them with a promising attacking scrum.

Again Coombes was launched from the base but John Andrew rushed Conor Murray into an error that allowed Ulster to escape.

Only briefly however, and indeed it was Murray himself that tidied things up after Dan Goggin looked sure to be the second Munster centre of the evening to cross the whitewash only to come up just short of the line after.

With Munster’s forwards consistently making that extra half yard in contact, considerably more when it came to Coombes, the third score to put them firmly in control before the turn felt inevitable. Indeed it would have come eight minutes before the break if not for a good turnover from flanker Marcus Rea in the shadow of his own posts.

A missed penalty from JJ Hanrahan in windy conditions looked to have let Ulster off the hook but Will Addison’s red would be punished doubly when, only seconds after the outside centre departed, MIke Haley was the beneficiary of a line-out move run against a now-undermined backline.

Having struggled enough with 15-on-15, the second-half was hardly an appealing prospect. Anyone wondering what Dan McFarland thought of his side’s first-half performance had their answer with the sight of five substitutions at the break.

The response was immediate, Stockdale knocking a penalty into the corner with his left boot and the visiting maul getting its first real chance to rumble. One of the replacements, Rob Herring, was inches from going over but skipper Iain Henderson followed up his Lions call-up with his second try in as many games.

Munster’s own line-out would falter to leave Ulster only five minutes from being returned to a full complement in no worse a position than they were when Addison left the fray but when Lowry’s pass was read by Scannell the Munster 12 was away and under the posts for his second and Munster’s fourth.

Whatever resistance had been present was well and truly broken by this stage, Munster’s fifth score through JJ Hanarahan was the most frustrating of the bunch from an Ulster perspective, the Clermont-bound fly-half giving the attempts to tackle him short shrift.

With the game won and the bonus-point long since secured, it was Munster’s turn to fall foul of the referee, repeated infringements bringing a warning to captain Peter O’Mahony before the skipper himself would end up carrying the can with a yellow card.

The string of penalties gave Ulster plenty of opportunities to earn some late consolation through their maul but there was to be gloss put upon this one, their final attempt fittingly snuffed out by the ever-involved Gavin Coombes.

Instead, Munster would add one more, Andrew Conway given the freedom of Limerick to canter home after gathering a bouncing cross-kick.

Another loss for Ulster to stomach, their third in a row in all competitions for a first time since 2018, things will get no easier. Up next is a trip to face Leinster in the RDS.

Relive all the action from Thomond Park LIVE below!