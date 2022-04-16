After shocking world rugby by joining Ulster, South African great Duane Vermeulen is enjoying life in Belfast and has his sights set on a trophy

Ulster have had some big name World Cup winners in the ranks before – Ruan Pienaar, John Afoa and Johann Muller were all wearing the white jersey in tandem a decade ago – but none arrived quite so suddenly as Duane Vermeulen.

The 35-year-old, man of the match when the Springboks beat England in the Japan 2019 final, was announced just eight days before the northern province kicked off this season.

Having lost Marcell Coetzee to the Bulls, and had a planned move for Fijian Leone Nakarawa collapse after a medical, the signing came in the same month the Ulster coach Dan McFarland had said there were few available back-rowers who they felt could be “difference-makers” for his side.

As it happened, there was one and he was as surprised as anyone to be winging his way to Belfast.

“It actually kind of shocked me as well,” said the number eight, who will make his 13th Ulster appearance in tonight’s Champions Cup last-16 second leg against Toulouse at Ravenhill.

“I was just in a bad spot in South Africa. My contract ended and I was looking at going back to Japan.

“Then this offer came up and I sat down with my wife and said ‘Listen, let’s do this as a family, one last hail Mary before I retire.’

“I’ve been away from my family the past seven years and people don’t realise how difficult that is. But we sat down and we said, ‘Let’s do it together, do it as a family, and when we go back we can all sit down and say this was the last step.’

“There would have been one or two (other offers) in the pipeline, but I had to make an immediate decision. I could have stayed at the Bulls (too) but I decided to try something else.

“That’s the biggest thing. I’ve been in South Africa, played for the Bulls, Stormers, and Cheetahs – life is about experiences as well, and not just being stuck in one place. A lot of people are really comfortable doing that but I love to move around, learn a bit more.

“Everywhere I go I learn from different players and cultures.

“It’s a journey. You’ve got to love the journey. That played a major role in my decision to come here.”

While he may be here for one last hurrah, he is not here for one last pay cheque. Having won not just a World Cup but also Currie Cup and Super Rugby Unlocked titles as well, he believes he can add some final silverware here at Ravenhill.

Reflecting on a trophy-laden career, Vermeulen ponders upon what those different squads had in common and believes he can see signs of it among his new team-mates.

“I think the big thing is the mentality,” he said. “Nowadays, a lot of people still think rugby is a massive physical game and when I was younger I also thought so.

“But the last couple of years the more I’ve realised it’s the mental game plays a massive part. How you prep yourself, how the coaches prepare the players, your thoughts about the game, how you all play (together).

“If you’re mentally prepared, obviously the physical part becomes so much simpler, that’s the biggest thing about winning teams.

“I think (with) the majority of the squad – we talk about a young team – but there’s a lot of maturity in those guys. (You see that with) what they’re talking about when we’re on the pitch and when we’re off the pitch also preparing for matches with the guys jumping in with coaches and prepping for the games.

“It’s great to see young guys showing that and it really shows the team is looking to go places. Hopefully something is on the horizon.”

Vermeulen was a beaten quarter-finalist three times in the Champions Cup during his Toulon days, his time in the south of France directly following on from the side’s three-in-a-row between 2013 and 2015.

One star import among many back then, there are few similarities between the squad he joined then and the one he is in now.

“Jeez, at Toulon on paper we had a star-studded team,” he remembered. “There were a hell of a lot of internationals, New Zealanders, Australians, Argentinians.

“It was fantastic to see some of those guys, individually they were really good and played really well. As a team we just couldn’t put things together.

“We lost out on the small basic things.

“Moving here with Ulster, it’s a whole squad thing. I think there’s a massive input from every single player, not just the starters or your 23 but all the other guys throughout the week, prepping us in the way the opposing team will play and things like that.

“It’s fantastic to see the vibe and things like that. Everyone plays a part and everyone contributes to the sole purpose of this team. That’s the biggest thing where you get a little bit of difference from a French-based team than an Irish-based team.

“It’s been working well for us. Hopefully we can continue on this journey.”

Continuing on this particular journey and claiming a place in Europe’s last eight would be a surprise to many considering their clean sweep of the pools only won a shot at the reigning champions. Even with a six-point advantage from the first-leg, a quarter-final spot earned in such a fashion would represent a significant step.

Vermeulen, though, sees no reason why Ulster should not be looking further down the track.

“You don’t play in the competition just to compete, you play in it to win,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal. Everyone wants to lift trophies, make memories throughout the journey. You write your own little book – this is my chapter.

“You take it step by step. Ultimately everyone wants to win trophies. In this squad there is a big hunger for this trophy.

“We’re in line to compete and win a trophy like that. Hopefully we can step up and try and play our best game, deliver on the weekend, and hopefully lift that trophy.”

As Vermeulen’s presence in Belfast reminds, stranger things have happened.