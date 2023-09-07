After two years out injured, Will Addison makes his long-awaited return to Ulster action

Will Addison has been named on the Ulster 'A' bench

Will Addison will make his long-awaited return to action when Ulster 'A' take on their Connacht counterparts on Friday afternoon at Ballynahinch RFC.

The classy backline player hasn't featured since October of 2021, missing virtually two years after a horrendous leg break against the Lions, but has been named on the bench at Ballymacarn Park.

The 31-year-old isn't the only experienced head in the notionally second-string side with a host of Dan McFarland's regulars getting a run for what will be the first time since their URC quarter-final defeat to Connacht back in May.

Kieran Treadwell starts while Tom Stewart is on the bench after both were involved in Ireland training this summer before missing out on the final squad for the World Cup.

Meanwhile the likes of Nick Timoney, Luke Marshall and Ethan McIlroy will also give a decidedly senior look to the run-on side.

Directly after the first game (3pm kick-off), an Ulster 'Development XV' will also square off against a Connacht representation.

The Ulster contingent from the Ireland Under-20 panel that reached the World Cup final earlier this summer will be on show, while there will be plenty of eyes on a new batch of Academy recruits that includes starting wing Lukas Kenny.

Ulster 'A' side: Shea O'Brien; Ethan McIlroy, Luke Marshall, Jude Postlethwaite, Aaron Sexton; Angus Curtis, Dave Shanahan; Callum Reid, John Andrew, Ben Griffin; Cormac Izuchukwu, Kieran Treadwell; Matty Rea, Reuben Crothers, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Andy Warwick, Tom Stewart, Paul Mullan, Harry Sheridan, Greg Jones, Marcus Rea, Nathan Doak, Billy Burns, Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham, Will Addison.

Ulster 'Development' XV: Rory Telfer; Lukas Kenny, Rory Ellerby, Ben Carson, Ethan Graham; James Humphreys, Conor McKee; George Saunderson, Zac Solomon, Scott Wilson; Joe Hopes, Charlie Irvine; James McNabney, Josh Stevens, Lorcan McLaughlin.Replacements: Henry Walker, Jack Boal, Cameron Doak, James McKillop, Mark Lee, Ryan Davies, Bryn Ward, Zach Quirke, Henry Boyle, Ben Gibson, Ben McFarlane, James Girvan, Jacob Boyd.