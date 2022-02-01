Alan O’Connor on how Ulster Rugby owe Connacht ‘one… or three’ after recent change in fortunes against interpro rivals

Connacht. There used to be a very different vibe around these encounters.

Ulster would make all the right noises about the difficulty of these inter-pros but without real conviction as they fully expected the outcome to be victory.

Basically, Ulster won at home, that was non-negotiable, and, occasionally, slipped up at the Sportsground. And that was that really.

But no more. The western province ended their barren run in Belfast by winning at the Kingspan back in October 2018 and so brought to a conclusion a truly dreadful run of no victories which stretched back, and then some, to a distant 1960.

Since then, they have done it again while trekking north, albeit for the less than celebrated Rainbow Cup, but that’s not all. Ulster have been taken down twice at the Aviva Stadium, the most recent being a rather embarrassing 36-11 pasting handed out to Dan McFarland’s side last October.

Ten years into his tenure at Ulster, Alan O’Connor has pretty much seen it all, but losing games to Connacht has, well, left a wound which requires healing.

“Playing against Connacht is always fun in all the right ways,” said the 29-year-old lock with just a smattering of humour.

“And they will be coming up to take our scalp.

“We let ourselves down at the Aviva earlier on in the season and they also beat us here in the Kingspan last year,” he added before delivering the punchline.

“We definitely owe them one, or two, or three. We need to get our mindset right and we’re looking forward to the physical battle.”

Ordinarily, Ulster would have been on a down week — well, so would Connacht — but Covid prevented the sides from meeting over the festive period so doing battle now is the outcome.

It looks like advantage to the westerners as they are less disrupted by Six Nations call-ups, but then Connacht took a mauling from Glasgow last weekend.

Ulster’s missing Ireland contingent, along with a still lengthy injury list — Marty Moore misses out this week due to concussion while longer-termers Jordi Murphy, Matty Rea and Cormac Izuchukwu have begun what is described by Ulster as “reintegration to training” — is part and parcel of what happens, but O’Connor is determined to remain upbeat.

“I think we are in a great place in terms of the whole squad,” insisted the Dubliner.

“There is always competition for places and the guys that come in just step up, enjoy playing their rugby and look like they are enjoying it.

“They are not just coming in to fit in, they are coming in to make a mark which is great.”

And after seeing off the Scarlets with Ben Moxham, Angus Curtis, Gareth Milasinovich, David McCann and Aaron Sexton all involved, O’Connor has a point.

Meanwhile, Craig Gilroy has been cited following an incident in last Friday’s win over the Scarlets which saw the winger yellow-carded by referee Jaco Peyper following a collision with Thomas Rogers.

Gilroy has been cited under Law 9.13 which states that a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. It is as yet unclear when the disciplinary hearing will take place.

Ulster have announced four new contracts with Munster hooker Declan Moore being the most notable.

Having previously been here on a short-term deal, the 25-year-old New Zealand-born but Irish-qualified player will presumably fill the gap left by the departing Brad Roberts.

David Shanahan has signed an extension until 2024 and Moxham has been upgraded to a development deal with a one-year senior one to follow. Centre Jude Postlethwaite also has a one-year development deal with a bolt-on of a three-year senior contract.