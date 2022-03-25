Alan O’Connor to captain Ulster on milestone appearance as province prepare for first Stormers clash

Ulster second row Alan O'Connor will make his 150th appearance for the province against the DHL Stormers

Second row Alan O’Connor will captain Ulster on his 150th appearance for the province when they face the DHL Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon (1pm UK time) in the United Rugby Championship.

The Dublin-born lock has made his way through the Academy and has since become one of the most dependable players in the squad, and now joins an exclusive club of players who have earned 150 caps.

There is also a chance for a first Ulster appearance since November 2020 for centre Luke Marshall, who has been named on the bench after recovering from a long absence due to a knee injury.

Head coach Dan McFarland is able to call upon three of his Ireland internationals for the clash at DHL Stadium, with Mike Lowry, Rob Herring and Kieran Treadwell all starting the first of two games in South Africa.

In total, the head coach has made six changes to the team that defeated Leinster last time out, with Ulster knowing a win would take them one step closer to home advantage throughout the URC knockouts.

Winger Rob Lyttle comes into the back three alongside full-back Lowry and winger Craig Gilroy, while the centre pairing of Stewart Moore and Stuart McCloskey are unchanged.

There is a first start since January for scrum-half John Cooney, who has had to be content with bench appearances in recent weeks due to the form of Nathan Doak, as he partners Billy Burns at half-back.

Up front, Eric O’Sullivan rotates in at loosehead prop alongside hooker Herring and tighthead Marty Moore, with milestone man O’Connor joined by Ireland lock Treadwell in the second row.

Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen, playing against his former side, are retained in the back row where they are joined by Greg Jones, who comes into the side at blindside flanker.

On the bench, Marshall could end a long wait for an appearance if brought on, with Dave Shanahan and Ethan McIlroy – also back from injury himself – also providing coverage in the back line.

In the forwards, Tom Stewart, Callum Reid and Gareth Milasinovich will look to make an impact in the front row from the bench, while Mick Kearney and Jordi Murphy are the loose forward replacements.

Meanwhile, the Stormers have welcomed back Springboks prop Frans Malherbe to their front row as one of four changes to the team that defeated Cardiff last week.

Malherbe starts at tighthead, with hooker Chad Solomon replacing injured Springbok Scarra Ntubeni beside him; Ernst van Rhyn is introduced at openside flanker and Paul de Wet comes in at scrum-half.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Craig Gilroy, 13. Stewart Moore, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Rob Lyttle; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O’Connor (captain), 5. Kieran Treadwell; 6. Greg Jones, 7. Marcus Rea, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart, 17. Callum Reid, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Mick Kearney, 20. Jordi Murphy, 21. Dave Shanahan, 22. Luke Marshall, 23. Ethan McIlroy.

DHL STORMERS

15. Warrick Gelant; 14. Seabelo Senatla, 13. Ruhan Nel, 12. Damian Willemse, 11. Leolin Zas; 10. Manie Libbok, 9. Paul de Wet; 1. Steven Kitshoff (captain), 2. Chad Solomon, 3. Frans Malherbe; 4. Adre Smith, 5. Marvin Orie; 6. Deon Fourie, 7. Ernst van Rhyn, 8 Evan Roos.

Replacements: 16. JJ Kotze, 17. Brok Harris, 18. Neethling Fouche, 19. Connor Evans, 20. Hacjivah Dayimani, 21. Junior Pokomela, 22. Herschel Jantjies, 23. Rikus Pretorius.