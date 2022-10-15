All signs point to Steven Kitshoff being latest Springbok success at Ulster as South Africa trip harks back to happy memories

Ellis Park is a regular venue for international football and has, in a bygone era, played host to Test cricket. Global superstars like Whitney Houston, the Rolling Stones and Eminem have graced the stage there too.

But the ground where Ulster will take on the Lions in URC action this afternoon will forever be indelibly linked to South African rugby.

The defining image of the modern-day Springboks, that of Francois Pienaar receiving the Webb Ellis trophy from Nelson Mandela in 1995, is one of the game’s most significant moments in history, bestowing a real weight of history on this Johannesburg stadium.

But while this will be Ulster’s first of what is set to become a biannual trip, the northern province’s long association with travelling Springboks ensures that plenty of their favourite adopted sons have proudly run out at the venue in the past.

When asked why quite so many South Africans have made such a success of life in BT6, especially when compared to former All Blacks and Wallabies, present skipper Iain Henderson isn’t really sure.

Warren Brosnihan was an early trend-setter of successful South Africans to play for Ulster

Initially he proposes perhaps the prevalence of farming backgrounds in the sport’s playing populace as one reason, before remembering that current team-mate Rob Herring – the most capped of Ulster’s Irish-qualified South Africans – is what he calls a ‘city-slicker’ hailing from Cape Town.

Maybe, he suggests in conclusion, it is the shared “sense of community” that has led so many to find a home away from home.

With Steven Kitshoff’s arrival next season bringing a 13th fully-capped Springbok into a white jersey, the group has been a varied one whose tenures have ranged from lengthy to short and sweet.

The first of the professional era to arrive was Robby Brink, himself a veteran of that unforgettable 1995 World Cup triumph. While the flanker did not play in the Ellis Park Final, he won both of his two caps at the tournament in pool games against Romania and Canada.

Brought to Belfast by his compatriot and former coach Alan Solomons, his time was sadly blighted by injury with his move essentially derailed by a serious shoulder problem picked up in a pre-season game against Coventry, having to retire barely over a year later.

Read more Ulster turn to Emerging Ireland stars for Lions test as coaching staff ring changes for first game of South African tour

After hanging up the boots in 2002, he narrowly missed the arrival of his fellow ‘Boks Robbi Kempson and Warren Brosnihan. Again the Solomons factor was key but the arrival of that pair was the first in a long line of Natal Sharks who swapped South Africa for Belfast. There is no doubt thereafter that word of mouth has played a part.

While the departure of Solomons to Northampton produced a brief hiatus in the stream of ‘Boks arriving, since World Cup winner BJ Botha landed in 2008, that stream became a relative flood with the squad always containing at least one international since.

With David Humphreys in charge of recruitment, Botha was soon followed through the door by perhaps Ulster’s two most popular imports of all time, Ruan Pienaar and Johann Muller.

The latter would be the side’s captain through their return to knock-out rugby after a long absence, and was replaced by another reliable ‘Bok in Franco van der Merwe. The former perhaps best embodies what provinces are hoping for when they delve into the southern hemisphere transfer market.

BJ Botha spent three years at Ulster between 2008 and 2011

During his seven-year tenure in Belfast, Pienaar was a talismanic figure. Beginning his career here with late match-winning heroics, he remained a star to the day of his forced exit from Ravenhill.

Indeed, if ever you have cause to try and flummox an Ulster fan, just mention the phrase “succession planning” and stand back at a safe distance.

Pienaar and Muller were joined in the 2012 Heineken Cup Final side by Stefan Terblanche and Pedrie Wannenburg.

Terblanche, who also had a spell with the Ospreys in what is now the URC, was only in Belfast for a short-term deal, signed after Jared Payne’s first season was spoiled by an ACL injury, but made a lasting impression in just a few months even if his career was in its final throes.

To see evidence of the impact made by Wannenburg, who scored the key try in the Semi-Final win over Edinburgh that season, one only has to hear how his former team-mates spoke so movingly of his memory at an event last week following his tragic passing in a car accident earlier this year.

Marcel Coetzee, a star when fit during five years here, Jean Deysel and now Duane Vermeulen have all followed him into the Ulster number eight jersey in recent years.

Without even mentioning the likes of Robbie Diack, an Ireland international on residency, and Louis Ludik, a fine uncapped player over seven years, it is clear that Kitshoff will have some act to follow as the province’s latest Springbok when he arrives after the World Cup next year.