Andrew Warwick to make milestone 150th appearance as Ulster make 10 changes for Bulls clash

Prop Andrew Warwick will make his 150th appearance for Ulster having been named in the starting line-up for their clash with the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (1pm).

The Ballymena man, who made his debut in February 2014 against the Cardiff Blues, returns to the run-on team in Pretoria as one of 10 changes to the team that were defeated by the DHL Stormers in Cape Town last week.

Luke Marshall makes his first start since November 2020 having been named at inside centre, with captain Iain Henderson back in the starting line-up for only his second Ulster appearance of the season.

Head coach Dan McFarland has also been able to call on Ireland internationals James Hume and Nick Timoney, who sat out last week’s Stormers loss, while tighthead prop Tom O’Toole makes his return from injury on the bench.

With next week’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 first-leg away to defending champions Toulouse looming on the horizon, McFarland looks to have kept his powder dry for that game by resting the likes of Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns, Rob Herring and Alan O’Connor.

However, he has still been able to name a strong side as the province aim to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time this season and enhance their United Rugby Championship top-two credentials.

In the back three, Ireland full-back Mike Lowry is joined by Ben Moxham and Ethan McIlroy, who makes his first start since early February, with Hume and Marshall linking up in the centre.

It’s a brand new half-back combination as Ian Madigan and Nathan Doak start alongside each other, with the fly-half named in the starting team for the first time since June.

Up front, milestone man Warwick is joined in the front row by Wales international Brad Roberts and tighthead prop Marty Moore, with Ireland second row Kieran Treadwell partnering captain Henderson in the engine room.

The back row trio sees Jordi Murphy link up with openside flanker Timoney and No.8 Duane Vermeulen, who faces another of his former teams at Loftus Versfeld.

Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan and the returning O’Toole are the front row replacements, with Mick Kearney and the Rea brothers Matty and Marcus providing ballast in a 6-2 split on the bench. Scrum-half John Cooney and centre Stewart Moore are the backs cover.

On the Bulls side, former Ulster flanker Marcell Coetzee will captain the Pretoria-based outfit, while winger Madosh Tambwe has recovered from a niggle to be named in the starting line-up.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Ben Moxham, 13. James Hume, 12. Luke Marshall, 11. Ethan McIlroy; 10. Ian Madigan, 9. Nathan Doak; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Brad Roberts, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Kieran Treadwell, 5. Iain Henderson (captain); 6. Jordi Murphy, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. Mick Kearney, 20. Matty Rea, 21. John Cooney, 22. Marcus Rea, 23. Stewart Moore.

VODACOM BULLS

15. Kurt-Lee Arendse; 14. Canan Moodie, 13. Cornal Hendricks, 12. Harold Vorster, 11. Madosh Tambwe; 10. Chris Smith, 9. Zak Burger; 1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Mornay Smith; 4. Walt Steenkamp, 5. Ruan Nortje; 6. Marcell Coetzee (captain), 7. Cyle Brink, 8. Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: 16. Joe van Zyl, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Robert Hunt, 19. Reinhardt Ludwig, 20. Arno Botha, 21. Keagan Johannes, 22. Morne Steyn, 23. Lionel Mapoe.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)