Andy Warwick reveals visualisation ahead of big games is helping him be picture perfect for Ulster

Scoring tries isn’t necessarily part of the brief, which is just as well for Andy Warwick as last weekend’s close-in touchdown was the first he had managed since collecting Peter Nelson’s pass and trotting over against Benetton in the distant past of March 2015.

In fact, Warwick’s 59th-minute effort in Toulouse — a vitally important moment which arrived just minutes after coming off the bench — was only the second time he has planted the ball over the line in a mere 151 appearances.

Yes, but then props have plenty of other primary responsibilities to attend to other than grabbing opportunities for glory.

There are the scrums to constantly work on and figuring out how best to deal with that direct physical confrontation with your opposite number, whether it’s in training or the live event.

And then there is positioning at lineout time and what needs to be done to launch a maul, rucks to be visited, support lines to run, places to be in for carries, taking or making offloads and, of course, performing in the defensive line whether caught in a mismatch or not.

As Warwick points out, there is plenty of cramming to be done regardless of the opposition and he has been doing a hefty amount of studying this term with 11 starts from the 14 games the Ballymena man has managed so far in this campaign, which has also seen him hit the 150-cap mark recently at the Bulls.

“I suppose personally this season has gone pretty well for me and I’ve got a good few starts,” he stated.

“And that’s how you improve as a player, the more you play, the more you’re going to get on and you can build on that.”

It has by no means been a procession to get to this point either, with injuries and falling out of favour having previously punctuated Warwick’s career since making his debut in March 2013.

Stressing that he is, naturally, part of a collective effort, the 31-year-old, nevertheless, provided some pointers as to his current standing in the squad: “I’ve been going as hard as I can in training, and I’ve been doing more visualisation on what I need to be doing in those big moments in maul and scrum.

“I probably think through it all a little bit more and that helps prepare you for the games better.

“During the week you’ll imagine what it’s going to be like and you just have to carry out your role. And you just have to be in the moment, whether that’s the first thing when you come on and it’s a lineout or you have to defend or a maul.

“It doesn’t really change if you’re starting or on the bench as you could be on from minute one and I know you’d be disappointed you’re maybe not starting but your mindset can’t really change.”

Talking of which, there is another game to be won against Toulouse tomorrow evening and against the imposing presence of the fairly gargantuan pack the reigning champions are able to put out.

“Obviously challenges like Toulouse and getting opportunities to play against players who are world class is unbelievable and that’s what you want in your career,” Warwick pointed out.

“You want to win your own scrum and you don’t want to be conceding penalties. I think how we put it into them and maybe create a penalty and get a turnover is all about working as an eight.

“And that’s the only way we’ll make an impact against a team like Toulouse as they are so big.”

Whoever Warwick comes up against at scrum time he will have closely studied in terms of their technique and what way they like to set up and disrupt just the same as Toulouse will have carefully watched footage of him and his front-row team-mates.

The dark arts and all that though, Warwick is at least prepared to give some detail away about what it can be like when dealing with the likes of Charlie Faumuina or Dorian Aldegheri.

“It’s small things like some people like to crank your arm and it’s what you do to combat that, and whether you can get in below their chest, but you learn off every scrum,” he said.

“Obviously those world-class players are the most consistent, that’s how you have to aim to be consistent in every scrum and that you’re well set up with your bind phase into every set.”

He continued by explaining a pet hate which is, perhaps not surprisingly, encountering a tighthead prop that he hasn’t managed to have locked horns with previously.

“You come up against any tighthead and they have their own different things and I’d say I’d be more nervous coming up against someone I haven’t scrummed against before,” he said. “You don’t know exactly what they do and you only learn from every scrum and off every player you play against.”

Of course, Toulouse are about so much more than huge forwards and as Ulster found out late on when their lead was cut from 13 to just six points, the French side can score tries from anywhere as they did when Romain Ntamack got them back in the tie in the closing minutes.

“The class of (Antoine) Dupoint, Ntamack and international, world-class players they have means they can pull anything out of the bag so that just means that us as a team have to be on the ball and all working as a collective the whole way through the game,” explained Warwick.

“And if we work together that’s how we beat those individuals.”

It’s a huge occasion with a home quarter-final awaiting Ulster should they finish the job. And that’s just it, they know that from this position it’s about completing the task with, according to Warwick, coherence and focus being their watchwords.

“I just think we go into games and we’re focused on what we have to do, there’s a lot of clarity like with the leaders whether it be big Al (O’Connor) or Hendy (Iain Henderson) and Duane (Vermeulen) in there, they have you focused on your job,” he added.

“You just know what you have to do and I think there’s a lot of clarity and calmness. And if we win we go through, so that’s the mindset.”

A case of keeping calm and getting on.