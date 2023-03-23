Art of the maul proving to be vital as Ulster make their late season push

Tactic proving to be vital for province in both attack and defence

Big push: The maul has become an important component of the modern game

To the untrained eye it just looks like a seething mass of bodies pushing against each other in a glorified bout of all-in wrestling.

Well, think again. Huge amounts of graft and study go towards making an attacking maul what it can be; a highly effective way of constructing tries while the time put in towards attempting to defend them is also considerable such is the platform that, say, a penalty kicked to the corner can create when a side is hunting down five to seven points.

When you see Ulster kick for the corner off a penalty against the Bulls on Saturday evening, what follows is no random process but an intricately planned manoeuvre with the intended outcome a try, whether from trundling over the line or using the driving maul as a decoy for another type of move.

If you were ever in any doubt about the maul as a weapon of choice then last weekend’s Grand Slam clincher for Ireland should have swayed you, the hosts scoring twice directly from such a position and England doing likewise when Jamie George crashed over.

Dan Sheehan’s first try was from a driving maul which had Paul O’Connell’s fingerprints all over it as well as being a demonstration of how subtlety can also be a part of this process. England expected the hooker to be latched on at the back with the ball only for Josh van der Flier to peel off, draw Alex Dombrandt, and put Sheehan through a gap and away to score.

Then, later on, Rob Herring was the beneficiary when he broke from the back of a maul to claim the bonus point against what was then a 13-man England in a way that was reminiscent of his winning touchdown in New Zealand last summer.

Back at Ulster, the driving maul has continued to grow in stature as a means of accumulating scores, an expression of both technical and physical prowess and it is hardly accidental that Tom Stewart is the province’s top try scorer with 11 touchdowns as well as Herring claiming four and John Andrew three.

On Saturday against the Bulls — the first of Ulster’s three home games in their URC run-in ahead of the play-offs — a fundamental part of the challenge will be in handling the South Africans up front and here the work of assistant coach Roddy Grant will be much in evidence.

At this stage of the season, it’s all about sharpening the tools of the trade, a tweak here or there with a view to chasing hard for a second-place finish in the League and putting it up to Leinster next week in their European last-16 knockout tie at the Aviva Stadium where most of Ireland’s Grand Slam side will doubtless be making up the opposition.

Ulster assistant coach Roddy Grant has described the maul as an art — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

“Over the years I have found it to be really an art which you try and master as best you can and coaching wise (it’s about) how much time do you give in a week to focus on that,” says Grant.

“Your maul attack, and your maul defence, they are both equally as vital in the game and can have huge turning points.

“They are two very different things, though the principles generally are the same; height, power, aggression, and conditioning are vital but technically they (maul attack and defence) can be very different.

“Teams are now getting really good at mauling, then you have referees and how they are interpreting them, you have emphasis changes with artificial pitches and now you have South African sides who are big and with lots of weight.

“And that’s been interesting from a coaching point of view to have that dynamic to plan for and coach as a pose to a few years ago when there weren’t these big physical South African teams in the league,” he adds.

It’s a constantly evolving scenario for the 36-year-old former Edinburgh flanker and if Ulster are to finally end their silverware drought, then their maul will play a central role in getting them over the line.

“It’s a full pack performance in a maul,” Grant explains.

“If there is one person slightly off it does have an impact on things, you need all eight forward to be mentally right and technically right.

“Finishing off tries is a skill, it’s an art. The guys at the back of mauls end up scoring a lot of tries and it’s no coincidence that it’s the same guys all the time.

“Over the years, look at Neil Back (a flanker) with England and more recently our own Rob Herring and Tom Stewart here while the guys at Ireland and Leinster are very good at it too.

“There’s a definite skill to it and with the hooker role remember you’ve got to throw and then get to the back of the maul so there’s quite a lot going on there.

“Tom (Stewart) has done really well and has been so good for us in this department,” says Grant.

Defending against another team intent on driving over the line is also part of Grant’s remit which is just as complex as putting together an attacking move.

“How you deal with that can be very different so it’s always that balance of doing things that have to stop a certain type of maul and also appreciating how teams actually maul.”

Adaptation is part of the process though without reinventing yourself and especially so when reaching the business end of the season.

“You always have to tweak and adapt,” says Grant.

“You don’t want to be predictable but if you are going to be that way then you want to be so good at what you do.”

So the maul is an art form. Who would have thought it?