Artificial pitch at Ravenhill might improve Ulster’s standard of play, says coach Dan Soper

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper said he understood the rationale behind switching to artificial pitches — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

The Belfast Telegraph reported last week that bosses are exploring the options to replace the grass pitch at the province’s ground and work could begin as soon as this summer.

The news sparked anger among some sections of the fanbase but the side’s attack coach can see the benefits in terms of the rugby played.

“I’m a traditionalist but I’m also a realist,” said Soper.

“There’s lots of investigation or whatever you want to call it going into the surface and that’s way above the level where I’m involved.

“I’ll let the powers that be do their research, they’ll find what they find and we’ll go from there.

“One thing I do know is that it’s not very easy to grow grass in this country in the middle of winter.

“If you don’t have grass out there it makes for a different surface to play on.

“If it is going to help the product and what type of game we’re able to play, maybe that’s the best thing.

“In really poor conditions, your footing doesn’t change too much. You look at the teams who are playing on those surfaces (already), the Scottish teams are trying to play a lot of rugby, Connacht the same.

“I don’t know if it’s directly related to the surface or if they’d be playing that brand of rugby whatever surface they’re on.

“If it happens, we’ll worry about that when we get on it and start training and we’ll see if it does alter things at all.

“In the meantime we just approach each game much the same.”

Ulster could switch to a 4G pitch at Ravenhill this summer — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

As luck would have it, Ulster will be playing on an artificial surface this weekend as they head to the Arms Park to take on Cardiff. Soper does not sense it is the same novelty it once was. One of six non wholly natural grass pitches in the League — seven if you include Munster’s occasional home of Musgrave Park — Ulster have already played on two this season.

“A year or two ago, when there was maybe only one surface in the League, it was a discussion point, making sure everyone was aware of it and the different bits and pieces,” he added.

“There’s a few now. Connacht and Glasgow, so we’ve played on two already this year.

“They’ve improved, the technology is improving all the time. I think the ball still does bounce a lot on it.

“I don’t hear the players talking massively about it like they were two or three years ago when they were probably just coming into the game.

“It seems now that guys just get on it and play and get on with it.

“I know there’s been talk about mauling on it, how when you get that going it can be more difficult to stop because once you’re going, you just keep going.

“It is what it is and we just get on with it. We don’t do anything particularly different.”

Ulster have had Jacob Stockdale, Rob Herring and Kieran Treadwell released back to them from Ireland for the game and the likes of Billy Burns, James Hume and Nathan Doak remained in Belfast last week while their team-mates were in South Africa securing five valuable points against the Sharks.

“What we were able to do, we’ve had a squad here that’s sole focus has been on Cardiff,” said Soper. “So hopefully they’re ahead of the game, we’ve some pretty influential guys in there driving that.

“They haven’t had to travel to South Africa so they’ll be able to drive that the rest of the week and I’m very optimistic that we’ll be going into the Cardiff game well prepared and with a real focus on what we need to do to win the game.”