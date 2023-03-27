Battling Ulster can upset the odds against mighty Leinster, says coach Dan McFarland

Back in December, when Ulster surrendered a 19-point lead against a Leinster side reduced in numbers by Cian Healy’s red card, the shockwaves of the collapse appeared to reverberate for weeks.

Ulster would lose five of the next six, including a harrowing 39-0 loss to Sale at the AJ Bell where, as what was part of the worst run of results of the Dan McFarland era, the side offered the worst showing of the head coach’s five seasons at the helm.

As they prepare to face Leinster again on Saturday, this time with a place in the Champions Cup Quarter-Finals on the line, the province have righted results, winning five of their last six and already securing home advantage in the URC last eight.

Ahead of what is undoubtedly the biggest game of their season, McFarland believes his side are better for enduring the storm and coming out the other side.

“We’re not a team that wants to lose that many games,” said the province’s longest-serving coach of the pro era.

“It wasn’t a question of whether it was overblown or not but in understanding context. The context of the teams that we were playing at the time mixed in with a few logistical problems that we had and coupled with the fact that we weren’t playing very well. We put our hands up at the time and all those things made results in that period difficult.

“You plough through those things if you believe in what you’re doing and you have a foundation and a credibility in the things that you’ve done before.

“You know that you can play better than that, you’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, you’re trying to look down and work out the little things that you’ve got to improve.

“It’s small things. You work through that and you make sure your confidence doesn’t drop off and eventually things will come right.

“Would I go back and choose that we had to go through that? Obviously not.

“But we’ll always look back on the things that come out of that and that’s the resilience and knowing that you can fight through that sort of thing and we’re in a better place now.”

Although Ulster have rediscovered their form, they remain underdogs against a Leinster side who are not just favourites to win in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening, but to lift the trophy at the same venue come May.

“You’ve got to go in with confidence,” said McFarland ahead of what is his fourth tilt at the Champions Cup knock-outs “Most people would say we don’t have a cat in hell’s chance.

“Looking at the bookies, we’re 100/1 to win the competition and Leinster are evens in a 16-team competition, they are evens to win the competition.

“Playing at home against a team that’s 100/1 I’d argue that history would say that’s not the place for us to be.

“In terms of our own (opinion), we know that over the last two years we’ve beaten them twice and we’ve played some good stuff in the other games in patches but simply weren’t good enough to beat them this year.

“We know we have the ability to win games against Leinster but we’re also fully aware that if we’re not playing to the peak of that ability it’s going to be tough going but we’re obviously very motivated.

“Ever since we knew we were going to be playing Leinster, it’s the biggest challenge in club rugby in the world in my opinion, given that it’s an interpro game as well as a Champions Cup game, what’s not to get excited about?

“In terms of the team being ready we had a good Six Nations period.

“There was a lot going on in Irish rugby and we were very focused on what we were doing and getting on with that. We pushed areas of our game.

“We’re in a pretty good place going into this game.”

Ulster are without only long-term absentees Iain Henderson, Will Addison and Marty Moore.