Being dropped for Guinness PRO14 final was worse than missing out on World Cup, says Ulster's John Cooney

Kingspan ace says showpiece axe hurt more than missing out on World Cup

Testing time: Ulster ace John Cooney opened up about his difficult week but also admitted he was given all new perspective

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney has admitted that not starting the Guinness PRO14 final last month was a bigger blow than missing out on going to the World Cup with Ireland.

The 30-year-old had been having a sensational season pre-lockdown but has admitted himself that he didn’t play well in the first few games after rugby’s return, and he was withdrawn at half-time of the PRO14 semi-final at Edinburgh as Alby Mathewson led Ulster to a second-half comeback to reach the decider.

Despite how he was playing, the consensus remained that Cooney would start the showpiece against Leinster given his season as a whole, which had led to many calls for him to start for Ireland ahead of Conor Murray in the Six Nations.

But Dan McFarland made the shock decision to start Mathewson instead, playing the hot hand and leaving Cooney on the bench for the biggest game of Ulster’s season, devastating the Dubliner.

“Probably the worst rugby week I’ve had in years. I took it harder than not going to the World Cup,” admitted Cooney in an interview with The Rugby Pod. “The couple of years I’d given, I was pretty disappointed not to start that final. But it is what it is.”

But even though he missed out on starting that game, which Ulster ultimately lost 27-5, Cooney added that the week wasn’t a complete negative after he received a couple of messages on social media.

The Ireland international explained: “One was someone saying they struggled with mental health issues and when they heard my story it changed their life. So to get that the week I was struggling meant a lot to me.

“Then I got another message about a kid who had passed away from cancer and the mum messaged me to wish me good luck for the game, so that gave me massive perspective at the end of the week.

“It snapped me out of feeling sorry for myself and got me back to square one.”

That was noticeable last week as Cooney was back to his sparkling best against Benetton, setting up tries for James Hume, Stewart Moore and Michael Lowry in the first half as Ulster opened their season with a bonus-point win at the Kingspan.

He acknowledges that having a few days off between their Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse and that game against the Italians both allowed him to rest a foot injury and recover from a tough stretch.

“It was good to forget about rugby, it was huge to reset mentally for the new season and put the line in the sand. That was something I wanted to do after those couple of games,” said Cooney.

“I thought I went quite well last week, so it’s nice to be back to a new season where I can start all over again.”

The same applies to Ulster, who enter the campaign once again looking to close the gap between themselves and Leinster after their rivals’ unbeaten domestic season last time out.

One of the things that the coaching staff have already earmarked for this season is improving their squad depth which, although much better since McFarland took the reins, still lags well behind Leinster’s.

Leo Cullen was able to call on 51 different players last season, emphasising the quality that he possesses throughout his squad, and Cooney believes that is the kind of level Ulster have to reach, and that last week’s line-up was a good start in that regard.

“For us it’s about playing our own game more. Against Treviso, in the first half especially, we probably played better rugby than we played in the previous six or seven weeks,” claimed the scrum-half ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ospreys.

“A lot of it is getting our young players more game time, and even players who aren’t necessarily young but haven’t played enough. It was good to see Stew Moore and James Hume in the centre, two young lads getting game time, and Dave McCann coming on in the back-row.

“Those are guys who maybe in the past we couldn’t afford to give game time to because we needed every single point, but maybe this season we can blood a few more of them and get more trust in these players so that when we get to the bigger games, we know they’ll perform.”

Ospreys v Ulster

Liberty Stadium, Saturday, 5.15pm