Big prize still at stake in Sharks game with home quarter-final up for grabs, says Ulster coach Dan McFarland

Rugby

In the final game before Dan McFarland took the reins at Ulster, the northern province faced a do-or-die game to qualify for the next season’s Champions Cup.

Almost four years later, his side avoided the same fate by beating Edinburgh in their penultimate URC fixture of the season. And f or all the big wins authored by the head coach since his arrival, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that Saturday’s was among the most important of his tenure.

Four defeats from their past five games in all competitions had utterly changed the complexion of a season that promised so much only a month ago, the hangover from their Champions Cup exit at the hands of Toulouse lingering into last week’s loss to Munster with that result leaving their very place in the play-offs under threat.

As it was, Scarlets’ loss earlier in the day secured their place in the top eight before kick-off in the DAM Health Stadium, but this gritty 16-10 triumph will serve not just to ensure they will dine once again at Europe’s top table next season but also to right their recently wavering ship ahead of those knock-out games to come.

While t his was not a performance to match Ulster’s high watermark set earlier this year , under the circumstances there were plenty of admirable traits on show too.

They rode their luck in surrendering uncharacteristically frequent line-breaks but, having been dealt so many heavy blows in recent weeks, and being rocked back on their heels early here, they resolutely avoided the knock-out blow, even when twice reduced to 14 men thanks to yellow cards for Nick Timoney and then Alan O’Connor.

Recovering sufficiently to build a score and lead by 16-3 not long after the turn through Rob Baloucoune’s try and Nathan Doak’s sole conversion and trio of penalties, to hold onto that advantage to the death required every ounce of their defensive reserves.

Certainly ideally the side would have avoided inviting such pressure onto themselves through the final quarter by achieving something closer to parity in the aerial battle, but their determination when camped on their own line in the final seconds would ultimately prove the difference in this most important of victories.

Now, while the visit from Sharks in three weekends’ time is not devoid of consequence, it will not be the pressure-packed fixture it could have been had Edinburgh forced their way over and maintained their unbeaten home record in those dying embers.

With the entirety of the play-off field set, all that is to be decided for Ulster and the sides around them is who plays who and where with both the province and their concluding opponents knowing that victory will yield home advantage in the last eight.

"It’s going to be a huge game,” McFarland maintained despite getting most of their work done here. "A home quarter is big in this competition.

"I saw the Sharks won well (against Connacht), and they’re a good team, very strong up front. It’s going to be a big challenge for us. They’re a strong team. They’ve got a big front-row, they’re a very strong mauling team, a very strong scrummaging team, but we’re not so bad there ourselves.

"But we love playing at home and it’ll be g reat to get back there and be playing for a home quarter-final. We’ll welcome them and try and move them around the park and see what comes from it.”

With two free weeks owing to the European quarters and semis, Ulster will have time to nurse their squad back into some semblance of health. Key men Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey both departed the game in the opening ten minutes while Marty Moore, a cornerstone of their pack this season, missed out altogether.

They do at least know that Moore’s fellow tight-head Tom O’Toole will be back for the Sharks after missing the last two through suspension, although Gareth Milasinovich performed credibly at set-piece time in a rare start.

For man of the match James Hume, it was key that Ulster got back on track with the centre admitting that the nature of that loss to Toulouse a fortnight ago, coming by virtue of one point over two legs, had left a stretching cloud in the aftermath.

"You saw it out there on the pitch, the amount of emotion at the end,” he said. “The turmoil and the hurt we've gone through these last few weeks, that was summed up there.

"It's been a tough few weeks since Toulouse, I'm not going to sugarcoat it. It was just so tough to take, we thought we were the better team and should have went through.

"Unfortunately seeing as we're out of Europe we've a week off this week but it's great to be going into that with the mindset that we've done a job over here and we can bring that into the last game and hopefully get a home quarter."