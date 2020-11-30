Billy Burns: Ireland opportunities have added another dimension to my game but there's even more to come

Billy Burns got the opening try in the win over Georgia.

Ireland must look to use Saturday's game against Scotland as an opportunity to launch themselves into 2021, believes the Ulster fly-half Billy Burns.

Victory over Georgia in an empty Aviva Stadium yesterday ensured their spot in the Autumn Nations Cup third-fourth place play-off in the same venue against Gregor Townsend's men. Burns, who was making his first start for the side, was a try-scorer in the 23-10 win but a sub-standard second-half again offered more questions than answers.

"For parts of that game I thought we executed the game-plan and the way we wanted to attack really well but it needs to be full 80 minute performances and we're not quite doing that," Burns said.

"Rolling into the Six Nations next year, games are going to be incredibly difficult so we want to hit the ground running."

Burns, who had to depart his Ireland debut for an HIA two weeks ago, again found himself leaving the action earlier than planned, this time with a groin complaint in the 45th minute.

“Probably a bit too soon to tell at the moment,” he said. “I felt it a little bit in the warm-up, got through the first-half okay and then struggled to get back going in the second-half.

“Listen, I’ll leave it to the medical team at the moment. We will obviously see how we go over the next 24 hours. Fingers crossed it’s not too bad, but it was enough to make me come off for the start of the second-half.

“I didn’t feel (in the warm-up) like it was going to affect my performance. If I felt like it was sore enough that I couldn’t do my job for the team or perform, then I would have pulled out.

“But I didn’t feel like it was enough to pull out of the game. I got through the warm-up fine and it was literally a case that it sort of gradually started to get worse.

“It got to a point where I was probably struggling to function and that was the time to pull me off.”

Should the injury keep him from featuring against Scotland this weekend, then Burns can reflect upon a first exposure to Test rugby that has seen him win his first three caps in a three-week spell.

Qualifying for Ireland through his grandparents on his father’s side, the 26-year-old got a long look off the bench on debut against Wales before a short cameo versus England in Twickenham and now this first start.

“Firstly I’ve enjoyed being involved, I’ve enjoyed my experiences, I’ve loved training with this group, I’ve loved training with this group of coaches,” he said. “I feel like it’s added another dimension to my game. I feel like I now understand what’s required at international level.

“In terms of my personal performance I think, taking away the England game because there wasn’t really much in that game for me to go on and do, but from Wales to then this today, I feel like I’m improving more and more.

“I’m enjoying my time in the ‘10’ shirt whenever I get the opportunity, whether it’s off the bench or starting, and I’m hungry to get more opportunities.

“I know, and I said it after the Wales game, that my personal performance is going to have to improve again if I want to stay in this side but I think as long as I can see that progression and I’m working hard on the training pitch then I can get there.

“I think it’s been going in the right direction but still plenty to come hopefully.”