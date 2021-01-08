Billy Burns: Ulster know we can win in Leinster but the proof will be in the pudding

Two and a half years into his Ulster career and Billy Burns has already endured what can often feel an unwanted rite of passage - losses to Leinster on the big stage.

In his first campaign it was in the last-eight of the Champions Cup, and in his second it was in the final of the Guinness PRO14.

With a change to this season's league format meaning only one of last year's finalists can make 2020-21's showpiece come March, once again Ulster know they have to get past their most familiar of foes if they are to end a trophy drought that drags all the way back to the Celtic League title of 2006.

Currently 10 points ahead of their southern neighbours but with two more games played, tonight's trip to the RDS (7.35pm kick-off) offers the chance to strike a considerable blow in the battle for that sole final place and take a giant step towards that most elusive piece of silverware.

"You walk through the corridors and you see the players that have been here before, the calibre of players, it seems like there's been everything to go on and win trophies," reflected Burns ahead of a game that will see him go head-to-head with his fellow Irish international out-half Johnny Sexton.

"Certainly we want to push this squad as far as we can in winning trophies, that's what every squad wants to do. We're definitely on a journey and hopefully we're on the right path.

"You look at the squad now, we're a young squad with a lot of guys who haven't played a huge amount of rugby but who are fearless and that definitely helps.

"We're aware of the history and we know that Leinster have got the better of us quite a few times.

"We're a squad trying to make our own history. We genuinely believe that if we can all play our parts right, and it has to be all our parts right, then we can go down there and get a result.

"I guess there are a few guys who are fearless and won't go down there with any sort of baggage in their head, it'll be all about just going down there, playing our game and trying to win it.

"Whoever wins this game, it won't be season-defining but whoever wins is going to be in a very good position."

Ulster's position going into the game has at least been enhanced by Leinster's loss to Connacht last time out, their first dropped points of the season.

A first loss in 26 league games, Leo Cullen's men have never dropped back-to-back PRO14 games at the RDS and Burns believes tonight's hosts will be akin to a wounded animal.

"When you're coming up against a team, the first thing you do is watch the last game that they played in," said Burns.

"Connacht played outstandingly well and went to a place where normally the away team doesn't get too many wins.

"We look at any team that's had any success against them, whether it's been for 10 minutes or for 80. We'll try and take parts of all that and add it to ours.

"(Connacht have) proven that people can go down there and do it, but equally Leinster will be champing at the bit to put that right so, if anything, it's made our task a bit harder.

"We know that Leinster are a wounded animal and they'll come out with an extra 10 per cent, so that'll be tough."

Tougher still with Leinster having brought back all their big guns.

With Sexton having passed through the return-to-play protocols after departing that defeat to Connacht early, he remains in the 10 jersey with Ross Byrne selected at outside centre.

Johnny Sexton

While Connacht's Jack Carty certainly has to be in the conversation, to see Ireland's three 10s from the past autumn window on the same pitch so close to the Six Nations is certainly an intriguing sub-plot to a key league game.

"(Sexton) has been at the top of the game for as long as I can remember," said Burns. "But it's about performing as well as I can to put us in a position to win.

"It'll all just be about trying to get the better of them. I got to know how those guys play a little bit more from being down in camp but equally they had that chance with me, so it balances itself out."

With the focus remaining on provincial matters for the time being, tonight's events in the RDS will be viewed as a yardstick game for Ulster. Essentially out of the Champions Cup with two rounds still to go, 11 from 11 in the PRO14 would mean so much more than 10 from 10.

"The proof will be in the pudding," added Burns. "We're improving in terms of consistency in our performances and results but we're going up against one of the best teams, so the game will give all the answers.

"If we play like we know we can do then we know we can get a result, but it's whether we can do that on the big stage when it really counts. That's certainly what we're gearing up to do."