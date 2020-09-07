Billy Burns: Ulster's dramatic semi-final win will only be remembered if we beat Leinster to seal PRO14 title

Dan McFarland's men will meet Leinster in the Aviva this Saturday (7.35pm) with the PRO14 title on the line having advanced to the showpiece only after an enthralling late comeback against Edinburgh, the 22-19 win capped off by a dramatic penalty from Ian Madigan with the clock gone red.

"It was a huge effort to beat Edinburgh but we've got to keep our feet on the ground because nobody remembers semi-final winners," said Burns who has been skippering the side in the absence of Iain Henderson. "We've got to go on and back it up next week."

Having come back to win from 19-7 down with only 20 minutes remaining, Burns says the side will take confidence from their stirring final quarter but knows all too well that a side with Leinster's championship pedigree wouldn't allow the opposition back in from such a position.

"We know it's going to be another step up next week," he said.

"We can't afford to start as slowly. We had plenty of opportunities in the first half but we didn't execute and we know that coming up against a team like Leinster, those opportunities are going to be few and far between. We need to start better and we've got to hang in there, because generally these games are won by small margins."

For all the deserved plaudits coming Ian Madigan’s way after his match-winning kick, things could been rendered moot if not for Burns’ own more subtle contribution.

Ulster were trailing 12-0 with half an hour to go when, after yet another knock-on, Scotland centre Mark Bennett broke up the line on the counter-attack.

With Nic Groom on his inside, a try that would have made it 19-0 seemed sure only for Burns, in a move not dissimilar to the game-winning intercept pulled off by Jacob Stockdale against Bath earlier this year, harried back into the passing lane and hauled in the ball.

“There was a lot of small moments like that in the game,” Burns said.

“I can’t remember how that one happened but we always pride ourselves on fighting for every inch. It was my turn to get back and I felt there was a few boys with me as well, which just shows the never-say-die attitude.

“It was me this week but I think we’ve shown that in weeks gone by. It’s one of our mantras, we never want to give in. It was a big moment but there were four or five of them and we made them go our way.”

For every elated Ulsterman, there was a dejected Edinburgh player and their coach, Richard Cockerill, was naturally bitterly disappointed his side failed to see the game home from a winning position.

“We just don’t need to be forcing a game we don’t need to chase,” he said after a fourth straight defeat at the hands of Ulster. “We get scrum advantage and Chris Dean spoons it down the field, they end up scoring from the ensuring play.

“We’ve got a lead, it’s a game we don’t have to chase. You’ve got to make good decisions there, don’t we?

“Let’s just have the scrum, the scrum was on top all day. Why don’t we just control the game and exit properly? There were lots of examples of poor decision making.

“We talk about it all the time. It doesn’t matter if it’s a semi-final or Zebre at home, make the right decisions. You don’t have to force the game. In those situations you have to do the basics well but we weren’t capable of it.”