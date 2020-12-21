Billy Burns: Ulster's late loss to Gloucester was as dark a defeat as I've suffered but I guarantee we'll be better for it

Gloucester 38 Ulster 34

It is probably for the best that Billy Burns believes he'd never before been in a changing room as down as the one inhabited by the visitors to Kingsholm on Saturday evening.

If he had, you'd be left to wonder what horrible fate had befallen 22 of his former team-mates for this was an all-timer.

The rare sort of defeat that lingers for far longer than the mere consequences of winning and losing ever could, the kind that will pop back into the mind whenever there is a temptation to suggest a game is already won before the last blast of a referee's whistle.

To lose any game when entering the final 10 minutes with a 10-point lead is galling enough, even more so when the ball is in the hands of your forwards in the trenches with only seconds remaining.

The turnover at a time when the ball seemed primed to go up the jumper felt as avoidable as the subsequent penalties that allowed Gloucester to cut off chunks of the pitch at a time before replacement Lloyd Evans finally put Ulster out of their misery with a try when the clock neared the 85th minute.

Worse still was that all this transpired with the province having come back from a 14-point deficit themselves, surviving almost a full 10 minutes with 13 men when Rob Herring and Al O'Connor were sin-binned concurrently.

The kicker, though, was the stage. Having breezed through the first eight games of the PRO14 having dropped only two points, the step up to the superior standard of the Champions Cup has been unkind.

After two games, and two defeats, they are all but an afterthought in the competition facing a scrap to even secure a spot as one of the eight sides who will drop down into the second-tier Challenge Cup come the April knock-outs.

That they could have beaten Toulouse, and certainly should have beaten Gloucester, will count for little in this season's four-game format, although in truth their goose would have been virtually cooked in any other season too.

"Not a great place to be," admitted Burns, who scored the first of Ulster's four tries against his former side.

"Obviously the boys are gutted, you never like losing it at home and then backing it up away, especially when we were in a position to win.

"It's probably as dark a changing room as I've been in, but if that's what it's gotta be for us to learn and take lessons going forward then that's the way.

"Like I said, the disappointing thing is so much didn't go our way, a lot of it due to us, and we got ourselves into a position to win it and we couldn't quite do it. Huge disappointment, as you can imagine."

After two winnable games slipped away in the final quarter, the fact that Ulster had been enjoying such commanding victories against over-matched PRO14 opposition will only lend credence to the theory that such bloated score-lines are detrimental to preparation for the harder edge of Europe.

Burns, however, rejects the theory.

"The core of that group, if not all that group, have played big games and come out on the winning side and come out in big moments when things haven't gone our way," said the fly-half who skippered the side in the absence of the injured Iain Henderson.

"I don't think it's a lack of big game experience or experience to win games. We knew this was going to be a completely different beast coming from the PRO14 into Europe - it's as close to Test match rugby as you can get. We'll take huge positives from not being too far away, but equally we know we're much better than that.

"(There'll be) A lot of soul searching and a lot of looking back and looking at ourselves."

Having reached the half-way point of this competition ninth in a group of 12 teams, Ulster's focus will be well served switching back to the PRO14, with three interpros in succession before they welcome Gloucester back to Kingspan Stadium for the reverse fixture. First up will be the trip to Connacht on Sunday evening.

The Sportsground has been an unhappy destination for Ulster of late, failing to win in the west of Ireland since 2015.

"We're fortunate to have some huge interpro games coming up over the Christmas period," said Burns. "No better way to bounce back

"We have to stay tight. I know that's said a lot after games that are lost, but we haven't been far away.

"Little moments have let us down and most of the little moments have been in our control.

"We know how good we can be, we've proved we can play at this level, we've proved that we can see big games out.

"There'll be no pointing fingers, and the great thing about this squad is everyone's humble, everyone's got their feet on the ground and everyone wants to improve.

"We've never come into these games thinking we're the finished article.

"Obviously we've been unfortunate to lose the last couple of games but it's time for guys who have experienced these lows before to pull the young guys through.

"It's hard to look at now, but we'll be better for this in the future, I can guarantee you that.

"We've learned huge amounts these last couple of weeks and that'll propel us forward.

"If it is the end of the road in this competition so be it, we'll be very disappointed obviously, but we'll use that in the Pro14 and then into the big games come the end of the season."