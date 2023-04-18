Blow for Ulster Rugby as injury rules Tom O’Toole out of key URC fixtures

Tom O'Toole suffered an injury in Ulster's win over the Dragons last weekend — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ulster have been dealt a significant blow with Tom O’Toole looking set to miss the start of the URC Play-Offs at the very least.

The Irish Grand Slam winner limped out of Friday night’s win over Dragons with a calf complaint and was later seen on the sidelines supported by a pair of crutches.

The 24-year-old has since had a scan on the injury and even at the more optimistic end of the timescale, would likely only be fit in time for the later knock-out rounds should Ulster make it that far.

His absence for such a key run of fixtures will be a big personal blow, especially having taken such a significant step forward with Ireland over the course of a successful Six Nations, but it comes in a position where Ulster could hardly afford another injury.

With the experienced Marty Moore already out for the season having not played since January, the northern province’s silverware charge will continue to rely heavily upon Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

The former All Black has been a revelation this season and Ulster will need him to maintain that form through the big games ahead.

“Rugby is rugby and nowadays there are injuries,” said the side’s forwards coach Roddy Grant.

“That’s why you need to have competition deep into your playing pool. Which we’ve got.

“Jeff has been doing a great job. He’s been playing really well and he’s improved as well.

“Gareth Milasinovich is there as well. Like anything, it’s an opportunity for other guys to come in and play and that’s what you need a squad for.”

Ulster have one regular season game remaining before the Quarter-Finals, taking on Edinburgh at Ravenhill on Friday night knowing that victory will ensure home advantage through the last four should they make it that far.

Out to take advantage of Stormers slipping up in the race for second spot against Munster last time out, Grant admitted there will be a substantial reward on offer.

“With crowds, support, I suppose revenue as well, and from a performance point of view, you always want to play at home,” he said.”

“Nothing is guaranteed but you’d much rather play at home for obvious reasons.”