Boys showed their adaptability and got the job done, says Ulster attack coach Dan Soper

Ulster attack coach Dan Soper admitted Ulster were unprepared for so many enforced changes

In the first-half, John Cooney saw Nathan Doak remove his tracksuit top and wondered if he was about to become victim of a bizarrely early tactical substitution.

At half-time, Ian Madigan, who had been the running water for the side, was offering tips and tricks to those being asked to play unfamiliar roles.

After the win was secure, Jacob Stockdale joked that, having played three different positions, he’d be expecting three match-bonuses.

All in all, a very odd night’s work for Ulster Rugby.

The 28-14 win over Edinburgh at Ravenhill on Friday was vitally important, ensuring as it did that Dan McFarland’s men will play at home in the URC semi-finals should they make it to the last four, but their final game of the regular season was among their most disrupted too.

Mike Lowry, James Hume and Rob Herring all left the field through injury in the first-half while winger Rob Baloucoune was unable to continue into the second-half.

In the final ten minutes, they’d lose Luke Marshall and Andy Warwick too.

By the time all was said and done, scrum-half Doak had played 40 minutes in the back-three, Jacob Stockdale and Stewart Moore had been shunted around from pillar to post and Nick Timoney spent the closing stages on the wing.

"It was certainly pretty disruptive said the side’s attack coach Dan Soper. “Fair play to the guys. There were a lot of good conversations that went on among the guys about how they would adapt.

"The guys were clear on how we were trying to do things.”

Given the oddity of the circumstances, Soper admitted that the side wouldn’t even run such makeshift line-ups in training exercises.

“Not quite as severe as what this was,” he said when asked if you can prepare for so many changes. “Nick going onto the wing, there would be wee bits and pieces around that that we’d cover off every now and again.

“Things like that are a challenge. Doakie at full-back is certainly not something that we’ve ever considered but he’s such a smart rugby player, he understands the game, so he fitted in not too bad.

"I said to Dan (McFarland) after the game, if we turned up for training and one of the teams that we were running had a backline like that, we’d probably bin it and do something else.

It’s not a circumstance that we’d be used to but what we do is try and throw things at them and see how they react.

“It probably goes back to the Covid period when there were so many things that were thrown at us and you just had to be adaptable.

"If there is a positive that came out of Covid in a purely rugby sense it probably is that quality in the group.

"Stuff goes wrong, it happens, you adapt and get on with it because you won’t get much sympathy if you just sit down and cry about it.

"The boys did a good job here. It wasn’t perfect but they got the job done.”