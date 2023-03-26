Bulls boss Jake White appears to accuse Ulster fly-half Billy Burns of play-acting in URC clash

Vodacom Bulls head coach Jake White appeared to accuse Billy Burns of play-acting after his side's United Rugby Championship defeat to Ulster at Ravenhill on Saturday night.

The northern province won for the third time in a row having overcome a 20-12 half-time deficit thanks to Tom Stewart's completing a close-range hat-trick but the South African visitors felt they didn't get the rub of the green from the referee.

The Bulls were whistled for a staggering 17 penalties as well as being shown two yellow cards by Welsh whistler Craig Evans.

The latter, for Bismarck du Plessis with five minutes to go, especially annoyed World Cup winner White.

With Ulster six points ahead at the time, the Bulls had been awarded a penalty they surely would have knocked to the corner but, as Burns received treatment, a TMO check on the vastly experienced former Springbok adjudged that his clear-out of Burns had come without a wrap of the arms.

The penalty reversal, as well as being reduced to 14-men, effectively ended the Bulls' hopes of a comeback, with White certainly seeming to point the finger at Ulster's fly-half.

“Obviously it’s something we have to look at going forward, because what we don’t want is that every time a player gets cleaned-out, he lies down and makes the TMO look and review things," he said.

“It’s something that we have to be careful of, because I know it happened in football, and then all of a sudden, they brought in something where if you dive, you get sent off as well.

“So, who knows: maybe in rugby, because it’s such a fine line now between yellow cards, red cards and TMO involvements (something has to be done so) that we are not going to get players trying to use every opportunity to influence the TMO."