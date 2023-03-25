Bulls looking for balance as they battle on all fronts, says coach Jake White

Fighting on three fronts this spring, Bulls coach Jake White admits he has had to balance his resources ahead of tonight’s meeting with Ulster.

The Pretoria-based side are in a rotten run of form in all competitions, having dropped to sixth in the URC table before this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Having lost nine of their last 11 across the League, Champions Cup and Currie Cup, the Bulls’ woes go back to mid-December and it remains possible they could end the weekend outside the play-off places.

With the Currie Cup and the URC overlapping, the squad were split in two this week with White targeting a pair of wins against Ulster and the Cheetahs.

Like Ulster, the Bulls are in Champions Cup action next week with last season’s beaten URC finalists traveling to Toulouse in the last-16.

“We are playing in multiple competitions and so it becomes important for us to balance our sides,” said the man who guided the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007.

“Both the team travelling and the one remaining to focus on the Currie Cup campaign — we believe — has the best possible chance at getting the results we want.

“We have also left behind some experienced players like Lizo Gqoboka, Jacques du Plessis, Mihlali Mosi and Sbu Nkosi, who need more game time but also have the wisdom to flank the youngsters when they travel to Bloemfontein. This is important because we want to do well in that competition as much as it is our ambition to do well in Europe.”

White has made eight changes to the side that lost against the Lions in their last URC fixture.

Springbok duo Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are both back in harness in a dangerous looking back-three that also contains David Kriel, shifted out wide from the centre.

Former Ulster player Marcell Coetzee remains absent however.

The No.8, who represented the northern province for five seasons before heading home in 2021, is still in the middle of a six-month sabbatical with the Kobelco Steelers in Japan.

The Bulls skipper will return next month for the season’s final stages.