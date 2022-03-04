Campaigners erect Grenfell billboard outside Ulster Rugby’s Ravenhill stadium

Act now is calling for the stadium to be renamed. Picture by Peter Morrison

Nicola Browne from Act Now who organised the billboard launch outside Ulster Rugby's stadium. Picture by Peter Morrison

A billboard expressing solidarity with the Grenfell fire victims was erected outside Ravenhill on Friday, ahead of Ulster Rugby’s clash against Cardiff.

Campaign groups and former fans raised money for the huge display through crowdfunding.

They hope the billboard will put the club under further pressure to cut corporate ties with its lead sponsor Kingspan.

K15 insulation produced by the Co Cavan firm was used in Grenfell Tower, which caught fire five years ago, killing 72 people.

The inquiry into the disaster, now in its second phase, is investigating how the flames were able to spread so quickly.

A phase-one report, including details of Kingspan’s contribution to the incident, has already been released.

A spokesperson for Kingspan said: “Our K15 product constituted approximately 5% of the insulation used in a refurbishment project we had no knowledge of, in a system that was not compliant with building regulations”.

Grenfell United, an organisation made up of victims and the bereaved, replied: “5% of 72 is still essentially four people.”

Ulster Rugby and its chief executive officer Jonny Petrie have repeatedly said no comment will be made until after the inquiry.

The billboard, on Mount Merrion Avenue, close to the stadium, was officially launched yesterday at 6pm. It stayed there until 7.35pm, when Ulster’s match against Cardiff started.

It was organised by the Northern Ireland-based campaign group Act Now, Uplift in the Republic, and 38 Degrees, which is based in Great Britain.

Act Now coordinator Nicola Browne said: “This action shows that it’s not only people in Northern Ireland that are looking closely at Ulster Rugby right now, but also people in the Republic, where Kingspan is headquartered, and those across the UK who were deeply affected by the tragedy at Grenfell.

“All of us are calling for Ulster Rugby to do the right thing.”

In a joint statement, the three groups highlighted a point in the inquiry where it was revealed that after someone challenged a senior executive about the safety of their product, they wrote “they could go f*** themselves and were “mistaking me for someone who gives a damn”.

Act Now also pointed out that Kingspan had lobbied Stormont in December 2020 to prevent combustible insulation from being banned in Northern Ireland.

Ms Browne said: “Kingspan tried to convince MLAs in Stormont not to ban their combustible insulation by using tests which had already been described at the Grenfell Inquiry as ‘thoroughly misleading’.

“They don’t deserve to be associated with a rugby club that many hold dear to their hearts.”

In response Kingspan rejected any suggestions of misleading and said its engagement with the Assembly’s Finance Committee was to illustrate a very important point of public safety – its concern that the regulatory regime then and now permits the construction of unsafe cladding systems.

Grenfell United said: “Kingspan played a central role in inflicting the pain and suffering that we feel today.

“For five years we’ve had to watch Kingspan refute all blame for their hand in Grenfell.

“They’ve fought to block bans on their product and they’ve made more profit than ever.

“Ulster Rugby must take a stand and show it cannot be business as usual, that ethics and values do exist in sport.”