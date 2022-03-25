Cape Town boy Rob Herring is relishing the chance to represent Ulster on home soil in Stormers duel

Support act: Cape Town native Rob Herring is looking forward to playing in front of his family when Ulster take on the Stormers tomorrow. Credit: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

He knew this week would feel both familiar and yet strange.

But then returning to your home city to lock horns with the side you grew up supporting and then playing for was bound to lead to a mixture of feelings.

Rob Herring left Cape Town for Belfast nearly 10 years ago now, so any trip back to the city has largely been about holidays spent visiting family and generally chilling out with braais and surfing high on the agenda.

Or at least it was until now. Playing the Stormers. He never reckoned it would turn out this way, well, at least until the Cape franchise jumped on board the URC and it has been somewhere in the bizarre category for the 31-year-old to recall how, when growing up, he used to watch his home team in Newlands, a short distance away from his school.

He remembers Corne Krige ripping it up, as well as Schalks Brits and Burger, while Jean de Villiers caught the eye, all leaving quite an impression on the young Herring.

South African College Schools is where Herring attended and was the location of his initial education in the game. And this week wouldn’t have been complete without a return to its extensive grounds, where Ulster based themselves to prep for tomorrow’s game.

Familiar yet strange to be back on those pitches again with the foothills of Table Mountain towering above the place.

There’s more to come. With Herring likely to make the starting team, he will take the field at the DHL Stadium tomorrow and, for a change, there will be quite a few family members looking on from the stands.

Normally, whether at Ravenhill with Ulster or the Aviva Stadium in Ireland colours, Herring is unable to do what so many others manage by picking out clumps of family in the stands.

Tomorrow, he will be afforded that rare opportunity.

He would really have preferred to be at Newlands, and surrounded by memories, but being at the bigger ground will still be emotional even regardless of him long being a battle hardened professional.

All this and he also played for his beloved Western Province prior to making the move to Ulster in 2012 which he thought probably wouldn’t last as his previous stint at London Irish had ended without a contract.

Two hundred and eight appearances for Ulster and 26 Ireland caps later, it appears that his move has actually worked out fairly well.

But, anyway, here he is back home and ready for another shift in an Ulster jersey, though this time with much in the way of backdrop.

“It’s been cool to go back and see the places where I grew up and started my rugby career,” Herring explains.

“It’s been class to go back to my school and there are still a good few of my teachers here and the coaches are still here, so it was really good to see them.”

He can’t disguise this week being a time of some reflection, though clearly not so much nostalgia that it impedes on the job which needs doing for Ulster’s long-serving player.

“It’s great to be home and it’s been a while since I’ve been back here,” he adds.

“It’s also not something I ever thought I’d get a chance to do with Ulster, to come and play in my hometown against the Stormers.

“It’s been a great journey since I left here and I’ve enjoyed it every step of the way.

“Myself, my wife and daughter are settled in Belfast now and Ulster are obviously a team I take great pride in representing,” he points out, just in case he felt it was all getting a bit too misty eyed regarding what Cape Town and the Stormers mean to him.

We can forgive him his moment though as he also turns to talking of his family being close at hand.

“A few of them have been down to watch training and I’ll be linking up with them throughout the week as it’s been a while since I’ve seen them all,” he says.

“To be able to come home, and I haven’t been able to see a lot of family over the last few years, and there are other South African boys in our squad as well who are in the same situation,” he adds with a nod towards Duane Vermeulen, Gareth Milasinovich and Brad Roberts.

“So, to play in front of a big group of our family is pretty special and something I’m really looking forward to.”

There may also be a couple of familiar faces lining out for the opposition tomorrow as the Springbok pair of prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Scarra Ntubeni — the latter who could be Herring’s direct opponent — were both around the Cape province’s Under- 21s squad when Herring was on the books.

“We have to do a job first and foremost and that’s to get two wins on South African soil,” Herring mentions in a return to a more familiar script.

“But it’s been gr eat to be able to come back and do full circle and to play against a team I grew up watching is pretty cool.

“It’s not something I would have expected to happen.”

Now, it’s a matter of distilling all that emotion into a positive conclusion.