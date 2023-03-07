Cardiff Rugby thank supporters for aiding Ulster fan suffering cardiac arrest during game

Cardiff Rugby have thanked a group of supporters who aided an Ulster fan who suffered a cardiac arrest during their United Rugby Championship game on Saturday.

The incident at the Cardiff Arms Park took place during the second half of the game, which Ulster won 42-20, when a member of Ulster’s South Wales Supporters Club collapsed in the North Stand.

Fortunately, thanks to the quick thinking and assistance from nearby fans, the individual was moved to a safe location where they were resuscitated by members of the St John’s Ambulance team.

In their statement, Cardiff say the supporter is still receiving treatment in University Hospital Wales but should be safe to return home later in the week.

“Cardiff Rugby would like to thank the club’s staff, South Wales Ulster Rugby Supporters Club, St John’s Ambulance and the paramedics who attended to the emergency. Through their fast action and expertise, the supporter was given the life-saving treatment required,” added the statement.