Cardiff v Ulster: Province look to further Play-Off claims against Welsh opponents

Ulster are aiming to back up last week’s massive win over the Sharks with another when they head to Cardiff this evening (kick-off 7:35pm) in the United Rugby Championship.

Dan McFarland’s side picked up an unlikely win in Durban a week ago to reinvigorate their Play-Off push and now have second place firmly in their sights once again.

There are ten changes to the team that played in South Africa, with Rob Herring back to captain the side, as they look to close the gap to the second-placed Stormers to five points.

Follow our LIVE blog right here!