Challenge Cup draw: Ulster handed two away trips with Harlequins first up on tough path to semi-finals
Ulster have been drawn to face familiar foe Harlequins away from home in the Challenge Cup last 16.
Dan McFarland's men are in the competition for the first time after Covid-19 abruptly ended their Champions Cup campaign after two losses in their two pool games back in January.
But they are wholly familiar with their London-based opponents with this latest meeting set to be the fifth in the past four seasons.
Read more
Ulster have won those previous four games but Harlequins, doing the double twice in a pair of Champions Cup back-to-backs, but 'Quins are proving a different proposition this season domestically.
Sitting third in the table, and only two points behind European champions Exeter, they have lost only three times at The Stoop this season in all competitions; Exeter, Bristol and Racing the teams to have emerged from the ground victorious.
Perhaps the toughest draw Ulster could have been handed on current form - although conversely Harlequins may be distracted by domestic matters and ensuring they remain in that top four - they'll be on the road again if they advance - travelling to the winner of Northampton/Dragons in the quarter-finals.
Challenge Cup last 16 draw
First named teams to play at home. Matches scheduled to take place on weekend of April 2-4.
Match 1: Dragons v Northampton Saints
Match 2: Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons
Match 3: London Irish v Cardiff Blues
Match 4: Harlequins v Ulster Rugby
Match 5: Benetton v Agen
Match 6: Zebre v Bath Rugby
Match 7: Leicester Tigers v Connacht
Match 8: Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors
Challenge Cup quarter-final draw
First named team to play at home. Matches to be played on weekend on April 9-11.
QF1: Montpellier / Glasgow Warriors v Benetton / Agen
QF2: Dragons / Northampton v Harlequins / Ulster
QF3: Zebre / Bath v London Irish / Cardiff Blues
QF4: Leicester Tigers / Connacht v Ospreys / Newcastle Falcons