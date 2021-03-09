Challenge Cup draw: Ulster handed two away trips with Harlequins first up on tough path to semi-finals

Ulster have been drawn to face familiar foe Harlequins away from home in the Challenge Cup last 16.

Dan McFarland's men are in the competition for the first time after Covid-19 abruptly ended their Champions Cup campaign after two losses in their two pool games back in January.

But they are wholly familiar with their London-based opponents with this latest meeting set to be the fifth in the past four seasons.

Ulster have won those previous four games but Harlequins, doing the double twice in a pair of Champions Cup back-to-backs, but 'Quins are proving a different proposition this season domestically.

Sitting third in the table, and only two points behind European champions Exeter, they have lost only three times at The Stoop this season in all competitions; Exeter, Bristol and Racing the teams to have emerged from the ground victorious.

Perhaps the toughest draw Ulster could have been handed on current form - although conversely Harlequins may be distracted by domestic matters and ensuring they remain in that top four - they'll be on the road again if they advance - travelling to the winner of Northampton/Dragons in the quarter-finals.

Challenge Cup last 16 draw

First named teams to play at home. Matches scheduled to take place on weekend of April 2-4.

Match 1: Dragons v Northampton Saints

Match 2: Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons

Match 3: London Irish v Cardiff Blues

Match 4: Harlequins v Ulster Rugby

Match 5: Benetton v Agen

Match 6: Zebre v Bath Rugby

Match 7: Leicester Tigers v Connacht

Match 8: Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

First named team to play at home. Matches to be played on weekend on April 9-11.

QF1: Montpellier / Glasgow Warriors v Benetton / Agen

QF2: Dragons / Northampton v Harlequins / Ulster

QF3: Zebre / Bath v London Irish / Cardiff Blues

QF4: Leicester Tigers / Connacht v Ospreys / Newcastle Falcons