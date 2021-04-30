Challenge Cup final: All you need to know about tickets as fans set to attend Twickenham decider with Ulster playing Leicester for a spot

Supporters: Some of the fans who watched Ulster defeat Benetton Treviso at the Kingspan in October.

Ulster are looking to seal their spot in the Challenge Cup final when they take on Leicester Tigers tonight and should they reach the decider, they'll be set to play in front of 'up to 10,000' fans at Twickenham.

The final has been scheduled for Friday, May 21 (kick-off 8pm) with the winners of Ulster's clash taking on either Bath or Montpellier.

The Champions Cup final, in which Leinster or La Rochelle will play either Toulouse or Bordeaux, will take place at the same stadium the following day, with both matches subject to licences being granted by the London Borough of Richmond-upon-Thames.

The EPCR ask that fans adhere to government advice before making travel arrangements. Currently, government guidance states that travel between Northern Ireland and England should only be made if the journey is essential.

Ulster fans have not seen their team in action since December. During the early stages of the season, between 500 and 1,000 fans were allowed entry to Kingspan Stadium for a limited number of matches before restrictions tightened once again.

Should they go all the way, Ulster will have played all four of their Challenge Cup ties in England, having already won at Harlequins and Northampton ahead of tonight's game in Leicester.

How do I get tickets for the Challenge Cup final?

Tickets will be available, prices starting at £45, today at 5pm through the EPCR website. Further details are yet to be made available.

What spell measures will be put in place?

All spectators who attend either final are required to read and sign up to a code of conduct. Face coverings will be mandatory within the stadium, unless a spectator is in an assigned seat consuming food or beverages, and social distancing will be required at all times. Additional measures will be in place, including increased cleaning, extra toilet provision, assigned gate entry and a revised transport plan.

What's been said about the final?

RFU Chief Executive Officer and EPCR Board member, Bill Sweeney: “We’re looking forward to seeing up to 10,000 fans back at Twickenham Stadium again for these EPCR finals and are delighted to be chosen to host the fixtures. This is an important opportunity for us to hold events as part of plans for the return of fans to stadia. We are working hard with EPCR and local authorities to put various measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all those attending each match.”