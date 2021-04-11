Challenge Cup semi-final draw: Ulster set for trip to Leicester Tigers after quarter-final win in Northampton

Ulster will have to make it a hat-trick of victories in England if they're to reach the European Challenge Cup final at the first time of asking.

Dan McFarland's men have been drawn away to Leicester Tigers in the semi-final, that game due to be played on the weekend of April 30 to May 2.

In the other semi-final, Bath will host Montpellier.

Ulster have already won twice across the Irish Sea in the knock-out stage of the competition.

The last 16 brought a comfortable 21-57 success at a severely under-strength Harlequins before last night's altogether more impressive 27-35 success at Northampton Saints.

Leicester are the only one of the four semi-final sides to have come through the Challenge Cup group stages rather than dropping down from the Champions Cup. Their knockout path has seen them beat Connacht at home 48-32 before easing past Newcastle Falcons 39-15. They are currently seventh in the Premiership table, behind both of the English sides Ulster have already ousted from the competition.

The pair have previously met on 10 occasions, with Ulster winning seven and losing only three. The most recent ties were in the 18/19 Champions Cup pool stage, with Ulster winning home and away.

"Ulster will not be delighted with having to go to Welford Road but they'll learn something about themselves," said Brian O'Driscoll in the BT Sport studios.

"If they can win there and potentially go on to lift silverware, that will be a huge boost going into the coming seasons.

"The question marks around Ulster have been can they get enough possession to their backs? Can they give them front foot ball to get those mismatches and one-on-one opportunities?

"(Jacob) Stockdale showed at the weekend (with a try) that he's back into some form. It feels like he's a confidence player. If you get him on the score-sheet, the chest swells and his confidence oozes."

Meanwhile, in the Champions Cup semis, Leinster will travel to face Ronan O'Gara-coached La Rochelle while Toulouse host Bordeaux.

Challenge Cup semi-final draw

Leicester Tigers v Ulster

Bath v Montpellier

Matches to be played on the weekend of April 30-May 2

Champions Cup semi-final draw

La Rochelle v Leinster

Toulouse v Bordeaux

Matches to be played on the weekend of April 30-May 2