Champions Cup draw: Ulster drawn alongside French and English heavyweights

The draw was made for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup

Ulster have been handed a tough group in the Heineken Champions Cup after the draw was made today.

Dan McFarland’s men landed in Pool Two alongside Toulouse, Racing, Harlequins and Bath.

Ulster will not have to face Cardiff, as per the same criteria of both playing in the URC.

In Pool 4, Leinster and La Rochelle will renew their fiery rivalry. A repeat of the last two finals will see Leinster and La Rochelle will go head-to-head in what promises to be another enthralling contest.

Ronan O’Gara’s side have gotten the better of Leo Cullen’s men for the last three years, with revenge very much on the cards for Leinster, who have watched La Rochelle become back-to-back winners of the Champions Cup.

Tempers frayed at half-time of the most recent meeting at the Aviva Stadium last month, with an altercation occurring between both backroom teams, while Leinster captain Johnny Sexton allegedly vented his frustration to the match officials after the final whistle.

Leinster were drawn along with La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester, Stormers and Sale. However, Leinster will not face the Stormers on account of being part of the same league.

As with each of the four pools of six teams, the fixtures will be released at a later date, as every team has two matches at home, and two matches away.

URC champions Munster will take on Bayonne, Exeter, Toulon and Northampton in Pool 3. Glasgow are also included in the same pool but Munster will not play the Scottish side.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree will be quietly pleased with his side’s draw.

Connacht’s return to the Champions Cup sees them in Pool 1, where they will go up against Saracens, Bordeaux, Bristol, and Lyon. Pete Wilkins’ side cannot face the Bulls, who are also in the same pool.

Pool 1: Saracens, Bordeaux, Bulls, Bristol, Connacht, Lyon

Pool 2: Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster

Pool 3: Munster, Bayonne, Glasgow, Exeter, Toulon, Northampton

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester, Stormers, Leinster, Sale

2023/24 Heineken Champions Cup weekends Round 1 – 8/9/10 December 2023 Round 2 – 15/16/17 December 2023 Round 3 – 12/13/14 January 2024 Round 4 – 19/20/21 January 2024

Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024 Quarter-Finals – 12/13/14 April 2024 Semi-Finals – 3/4/5 May 2024 EPCR Challenge Cup Final – Friday 24 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Champions Cup Final – Saturday 25 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium