Coach Dan McFarland says Callum Reid deserves his place in Ulster’s squad for RDS showdown with Leinster

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland believes Callum Reid has earned his opportunity against Leinster in the RDS Arena this weekend.

The province’s boss revealed Reid would be in his matchday 23 for the top-of-the-table URC clash after impressing with ball in hand in what was his first senior start against Zebre Parma on Friday.

Having made five appearances as a replacement in each of the past two campaigns, the 23-year-old was in the number one jersey for the first time against the Italians. Long known as a dynamic carrier, he showed his point of difference again in notching his second try of the season and having a large hand in Matty Rea’s score.

And while McFarland noted that a prop’s bread and butter will remain the more mundane tasks, he has been impressed by the development of a player who was a schoolboy team-mate of James Hume and Mike Lowry.

“Callum is a good prospect,” said McFarland of the former Irish under-20s Grand Slam winner. “He went on the Emerging Ireland tour and he’s a young prop who is learning his trade.

“He’s got special characteristics around his ball carrying, we’ve seen that a lot.

“But rugby is about a lot more than that. It’s about the fundamentals of the breakdown, the fundamentals of the tackling and for front-row forwards, particularly props, it’s the fundamentals of scrummaging.

“He’s learning his craft there but I think he deserves to be in the squad for such a big game off the back of his performance against Zebre.

“There’s a little bit of inside information for you, he’ll definitely be in the squad.”

Although presently injured, new signing Rory Sutherland has altered Ulster’s loosehead depth chart for this season, while the arrival of Steven Kitshoff ahead of the 2022/23 campaign on a three-year deal brings a genuinely world class operator to Belfast.

With Andy Warwick having made over 150 appearances for the province, and the fit-again Eric O’Sullivan still only two years on from winning an Irish cap, it is an interesting position group for Ulster moving forward.

As a former loosehead himself, McFarland admits it’s an area of the squad that holds a special interest.

“Having played in the front-row, you have an affinity with the guys that are going through the same processes and challenges that I went through when I was a player,” he added. “I can certainly offer some insight, it was a different game when I was playing, but there are a lot of similarities too.

“I love it when any player does well, and any time the support staff can help we will, but if you’re talking about something that you spent a long time doing then there probably is a close link there.”