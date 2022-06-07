Coach Dan Soper says Ulster have worked collectively to mitigate against travel fatigue for South African showdown

Ulster are on course for Cape Town after seeing off Munster on Friday night

Ulster will not be using mammoth travel plans as any excuse come Saturday’s URC semi-final against the Stormers.

The northern province, who reached this stage with a comprehensive victory over Munster in the last eight on Friday night, head for Cape Town today with the half-day trip so close to the game not typically viewed as ideal preparation for the season’s most important outing.

Yet such a reality was always to be a part of the package when the South African sides were brought into the fold last year and, while Ulster will point to March’s controversial defeat to Saturday’s opposition when victory would have had the host/visitor relationship flipped, travel is an unavoidable obstacle in this league.

“We’ve a good really athletic performance department and medical department and there’s a huge amount of thought around how we get the guys in peak condition,” said the province’s attack coach Dan Soper.

“And the players themselves know their bodies, what’s good for them, and how to get themselves ready to play week to week.

“Yes, the travel is a big factor but the support staff put a lot of thought into that and it’ll be a big part of the thinking of what we do when we get to Cape Town.

“There’s no doubt it’s a factor but that’s part of the league now and you have to deal with it as a group, and there’s drawing on other teams’ experience and what’s worked well and what hasn’t, and individuals.

“It’s a part of the league, it’s the way it is, and you have to learn how we best cope with it and how we best mitigate against it having a negative impact on our performance.

“We certainly won’t be using it as an excuse. We’re really excited about getting to Cape Town.

“We hear they might have a full stadium and to me that sounds like a wonderful opportunity to go and perform.”

Ulster will travel without full-back Mike Lowry after the Irish international had surgery on the facial injury he picked up against the Sharks last month. In his absence on Friday night, Stewart Moore deputised in the 15 jersey, scoring two tries in the win, and will likely remain there for the remainder of the campaign with Lowry set to play no further part, although Soper remained unsure if he would be ruled out of the national side’s summer tour to New Zealand.

“It’s desperately unfortunate for Mike that we get to this stage of the season when he’s contributed so much to our success and he doesn’t get to play a part in knock-out footy but that’s the nature of the job,” said Soper.

“I’m no medical expert. I know he won’t play again for us this year which is very unfortunate but I wouldn’t know how much longer it will keep him out for

Loosehead Andy Warwick, meanwhile, is fine to take part on Saturday after coming off on Friday thanks to feeling unwell during the day.

As such, and with no fresh injury concerns emanating from the Munster victory, it will be expected that Ulster will face the Stormers with an unchanged line-up, although with conditions set to be a factor given the heat, Dan McFarland’s replacements will surely have a large role to play in proceedings.