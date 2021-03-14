Coetzee eyeing Rainbow Cup return as thigh injury rules out Ulster back row until mid-June

Marcell Coetzee is looking to make his Ulster swansong at the tail end of the Rainbow Cup after revealing he will miss up to three months of action with a thigh injury.

The Springbok back rower revealed in an interview with South African Sunday newspaper Rapport that he sustained the ailment in the recent defeat to Leinster and will be out until mid-June.

That will be a big blow for Ulster in their bid to win silverware this season as they would have been hoping to count on him for the knockouts of the European Challenge Cup.

However, in his absence, head coach Dan McFarland will get a chance to look at the flankers he has at his disposal, with the likes of Nick Timoney impressing in Coetzee's place.

Ireland Under-20s captain David McCann, seen as a potential international star of the future, will surely get game time too, while Sean Reidy has just returned from an injury of his own.

Coetzee himself is aiming to return at the tail end of the seven-game Rainbow Cup group stage - and potentially for the knockouts if Ulster qualify - and the Bulls-bound No.8 is eager to stake his claim for a Springboks call-up.

The 29-year-old has long stated his desire to represent his country again and with the world champions set to face the British and Irish Lions this summer, this would be the ideal time to work his way back into Rassie Erasmus' plans.

Since his arrival in Belfast, Coetzee has had horrendous luck with injuries, being ruled out long-term with two ACL problems and also with a knee injury earlier this season.

"This (injury) obviously not something that someone wants to overcome," Coetzee said in Rapport. "But I am very positive that I will be ready by mid-June, depending on how the recovery process goes.

"I will play a few games in the Rainbow Cup. That way I can throw my name into the hat [for Springbok selection].

"I have had a similar injury to my left leg. With good rehabilitation and rest, it will recover nicely."