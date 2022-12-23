Connacht 20 Ulster 22 ratings: Tom Stewart continues strong start to season as province finally get win on board

Ulster finally got back to winning ways as they held on for dear life to clinch a 22-20 win over inter-provincial rivals Connacht at the Sportsground on Friday night.

Tom Stewart continued an incredible run of form with two more tries, while Iain Henderson and Nick Timoney also had strong performances in the pack.

Michael Sadlier looks at who else stood out for the visitors in Galway...

Starting XV

Mike Lowry – 5

He typically looked to counter when given the chance and made one important tackle on Aki. However, he didn’t return to the pitch following an HIA at half-time. 5

Ethan McIlroy – 5

Got an intercept but lacked the gas to get clear and then got upset with Aki. Made an important tackle on Hansen but was scrambling at the end.

Luke Marshall – 6

An assist of sorts for Lyttle’s score and looked sharp on the ball with notable bursts at key moments. Then was worryingly floored right at the end.

Stuart McCloskey – 6

Neat basketball off-load to Lowry and was used as battering ram off a scrum though it didn’t work. Some big carries but not enough dominant ones.

Rob Lyttle – 6

He couldn’t hold a high Lowry pass and then nice footwork for the try. A few decent kicks and carries but then ended the contest on the back-foot.

Nathan Doak – 6

His first start at 10 and did reasonably well by mixing up his game. Put in a few notable tackles and could go again if Burns isn’t fit.

John Cooney – 6

His tactical kicking looked pretty good and missed just the one from four off the tee. Will hardly believe how this one nearly slipped away.

Rory Sutherland – 6

He pounced to win a turnover in the early exchanges and then got down to work with some good carrying and support play going forward.

Tom Stewart – 7

Two of what are now becoming trademark tries and really strong with the ball in hand. A lovely off-load for Lyttle’s score but there were penalties.

Marty Moore – 6

Put in the usual decent shift and made an effective carry early in the new half. Came close to scoring but after an attacking scrum he was gone.

Alan O'Connor – 6

In the wars which was hardly surprising but kept battling on and did all he could to advance the cause before being called ashore in the second half.

Iain Henderson – 7

Strong early carry and nice hands for Stewart which was the same for Lyttle’s try. The focal point as Ulster took control which didn’t last for the whole contest.

David McCann – 4

He was used as a lineout option early doors and was mostly utilised as a supporting player when Ulster went forward. Didn’t do the 80 minutes.

Marcus Rea – 4

Lost the ball near the Connacht line but got a good hit on Prendergast. Blade got through him too easily and could have been binned as well.

Nick Timoney – 7

A lot of endeavour on both sides of the ball and along with Henderson appeared to be Ulster’s most constructively busy forward. Hard going at the end.

Replacements

John Andrew (for Stewart, 81 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough to rate

Eric O'Sullivan (for Sutherland, 65 mins) – 5

Stopped Marmion on the line

Gareth Milasinovich (for M Moore, 51 mins) – 4

Coughed up penalties

Sam Carter (for O’Connor, 52 mins) – 4

Gave away a poor penalty

Greg Jones (for McCann, 57 mins) – 5

Managed a lineout steal but then saw yellow

Dave Shanahan (for Cooney, 81 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough to rate

Jake Flannery (for Marshall, 81 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough to rate

Stewart Moore (for Lowry, 40 mins) – 4

Pretty quiet really