Connacht coach explains ‘really cranky’ reaction to Ulster’s ‘wasted’ captain’s challenge in Rainbow Cup tie

Connacht coach Andy Friend has explained why he got ‘really cranky' with Ulster’s use of their first ‘captain’s challenge’ on Friday evening.

It was the opening night for one of three rules being trialled in the Rainbow Cup, giving each captain one challenge to a refereeing decision over the course of a game.

There was no questioning the effectiveness of stand-in Connacht skipper Eoghan Masterson’s call, earning a penalty for his side just after the clock had gone red and sparking the passage of play that would ultimately lead to the winning try.

But his coach was far from pleased with Ulster’s use of their challenge, asking referee Andrew Brace to reassess Connacht No 8 Abraham Papali’i’s challenge on Matty Rea in the build-up to Dave Shanahan’s 73rd minute score that put Ulster ahead.

“It was a really good tackle,” said Friend, a statement with which Brace clearly agreed, opting against showing a card. “He (Papali’i) lined him (Rea) up and he hit him fair and square. Sometimes when you get hit by a truck you want to ask ‘what just happened’ but I got really cranky with that call.”

Papali’i was red carded twice in his opening four games after joining Connacht last summer and Friend admitted it was the New Zealander’s response to those opening struggles that brought added frustration on Friday evening.

“That man has been working so hard on his tackle technique and what he doesn’t need is a really clean tackle then being put under the microscope,” explained the coach.

“I was frustrated by that one because they (Ulster) had just scored a try, leave it alone, that’s a footy collision and it was a good collision and they wasted their captain’s challenge on it.

“In talking quickly with Dan (McFarland) he said the bloke who got hit thought he had got hit high but it wasn’t and that’s what happens when you get hit by a good rugby shot.

“I thought Abraham was fantastic and I thought we used our captain’s call really, really wisely and I’m pleased we had it there at the tail-end.

“Abraham has put a lot of work into his tackle technique and other elements of his game. We knew when we brought him over here as a project and in fairness to Abe he has worked really, really hard after not the best start.

“I thought it was unfair when he got the second five-week suspension but he has kept his patience. His wife is living over in New Zealand, he hasn’t dropped his bundle, and he gets over there and performs like that. He’s a very exciting player and I couldn’t have been more proud of him.”

The three new rules – also including the ability to replace a red carded player and drop-outs on the defending team's goal-line – will have to be put out of mind for Ulster this weekend as they take on Leicester in the Challenge Cup semi-final, the trials only encompassing Rainbow Cup fixtures.