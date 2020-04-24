Coronavirus: Ulster Rugby facing questions again after Gilroy training photo

Another Ulster Rugby player is facing questions over compliance with social distancing restrictions.

Winger Craig Gilroy was spotted training with someone who is not believed to be a member of his household.

It comes after three Ulster players were photographed by the Belfast Telegraph training together in Greenville Park in east Belfast.

In a picture posted to his Instagram story page, which has since been removed, Gilroy is seen training with another person within the confines of what appears to be his house, using weights in the driveway.

Under Assembly regulations, people should only leave their homes for essential travel, such as shopping or for exercise.

However, that must be done either by themselves or with members of their household.

Under team regulations, Ulster players are permitted to train with team-mates if they live together.

However, former Ireland international Gilroy (29) is not understood to be living with any of his team-mates.

When approached for a comment, an Ulster Rugby spokesperson said: "All Ulster Rugby players have been given specific instruction to observe strict social distancing guidelines when exercising at home or outdoors in line with government advice." Gilroy, like the rest of his team-mates, is currently furloughed.

Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie announced on Wednesday that 70% of their workforce would be placed on temporary leave due to Covid-19.

Gilroy is the most senior player in Ulster's squad at present in terms of games played, having made 182 appearances for the province and scored 64 tries since making his debut in 2010. He has also amassed 10 caps for Ireland.

Ulster Rugby has already faced questions this week over some other players' social distancing compliance.

Yesterday this newspaper reported that brothers Alan and David O'Connor met up with team-mate Marty Moore to train in east Belfast.

Ulster Rugby said in a statement in a statement that it "was not a pre-arranged gathering".

The club also pointed out that the O'Connors live in the same household.

On social media, meanwhile, the club has continued to promote various initiatives related to coronavirus, including the weekly Clap For Carers for workers in the NHS and encouraging fans to wash their hands for 20 seconds.