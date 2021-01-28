Craig Gilroy and young duo sign one-year deals to extend Ulster Rugby stays

Ulster Rugby have now announced 13 contract renewals this week on top of new signing Leona Nakarawa.

Joining the swiftly lengthening list of players of players to commit their immediate futures to the province are experienced winger Craig Gilroy along with young duo Marcus Rea and Angus Curtis.

As opposed to the two year deals signed by the other 10 players to renew so far, those three have signed up for one more season at Ulster.

The big name whose current deal expires this summer and is yet to extend his stay is captain Iain Henderson, although his central contract is handled by the IRFU and it is expected that he will remain with Ulster.

Gilroy made his Ulster debut ten seasons ago but, turning 30 in March, remains a useful option on the wing.

“I’m very grateful to have secured another contract with my home province, and to play for this great club," he said. I am hopeful about what we can achieve together as a squad in the season ahead.”

Ballymena native, Marcus Rea, will be looking to build on his recent achievements with the Ulster ‘A’ team, which include sealing the province’s fourth try in the win over Leinster ‘A’ earlier this month.

No stranger to a victory over the Dubliners, the 23-year-old made his senior debut for Ulster against the men in blue in April 2018 when he scored a match-winning try. Speaking on his hopes for the year ahead, Rea, said: “I’m happy to be able to move up the ranks to earn a full pro contract.

"It's been a few years in the making, but the work very much doesn't stop here. The competition in the back row is fierce so I will have to look at earning my place in the squad with consistent performances.”

Curtis, meanwhile, has endured injury problems and will hope for a more uninterrupted stint in the side over the course of his new deal.

Coach Dan McFarland said: “Angus is a hugely skilful player at both out-half and centre. He’s been very unlucky over the past couple of years with injury and I’m looking forward to him making his return soon.”

The ten players already to have agreed new deals are Rob Herring, Ian Madigan, Robert Baloucoune, Alan O'Connor, Luke Marshall, Kieran Treadwell, John Andrew and Andy Warwick along with Academy duo Aaron Sexton and Nathan Doak.