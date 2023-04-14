Craig Gilroy makes Ulster return for Dragons duel

Craig Gilroy will make a first appearance since February when Ulster welcome Dragons to Ravenhill for the penultimate game of the URC regular season.

With two rounds left to play, the northern province are hoping to chase down the Stormers for second place, although they will need help from elsewhere with the Capetonians two points ahead in the standings.

Gilroy comes into the side in place of the injured Robert Baloucoune for what is just the fifth outing of his season, the last coming against the Sharks in South Africa seven weeks ago.

The 32-year-old winger's ascension into the side is one of two alterations to the backline from the Champions Cup defeat to Leinster two weeks ago.

While Jacob Stockdale, Mike Lowry, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey and Billy Burns all keep their place, there is a change at scrum-half.

Having confirmed his future lies at Ravenhill by penning a two-year contract extension earlier this month, John Cooney returns to the number nine jersey with Nathan Doak dropping to the bench, where he joins Stewart Moore and Ethan McIlroy.

There are further changes up front. With both Rory Sutherland and Rob Herring ruled out through injury, Eric O'Sullivan and Tom Stewart come into the front-row having been used as replacements against Leinster, joining Irish international Tom O'Toole at the coalface.

In the ongoing absence of Iain Henderson, Alan O'Connor continues as skipper and is joined by Sam Carter in the second-row.

Having made his first European start in the Aviva Stadium, David McCann continues as blindside flanker, with Marcus Rea coming in at openside and Duane Vermeulen retained at number 8.

In what is an experienced set of forward replacements, John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney are all available to Dan McFarland from the bench.

There will, however, be no Ravenhill reunion with fan favourite Bradley Roberts.

The Wales international hooker, who left Ulster for Rodney Parade last summer, has been a regular for the Dragons this season, and indeed added a pair of caps to his Test tally during the Six Nations, but has not been named in Dai Flanagan’s match-day 23.

The visitors haven’t won a league game since the end of October when they overcame basement side Zebre.